As we filed into the funeral of the 19-year-old Japanese student who took her own life, I noticed that the flowering cherry trees also Japanese transplants to this country were in bloom.

It was as if that gentle street here in Idaho had sent flowers for the funeral of gentle Fumie Nakamura of Japan.

I wondered again, as I have before at the funerals of people who took their own lives, if she would have proceeded had she known how large the crowd would be. Would such people be surprised to learn how many others care that they are gone? Would that have made them recognize their worth?

Of course, funerals are at least as much for the living as for the dead. So I wonder as well if people don't turn out in such large numbers for the services of suicide victims, not merely because they are rattled and need to grieve together, but because they want to declare with their presence to anyone else feeling worthless that the feeling is at odds with reality.

Fumie was one of dozens of young people who come to Lewiston each year from Japan to learn English and then go on into the regular program at Lewis-Clark State College. Most of the international students were prese

nt for the funeral. So were many of her American classmates. So were her professors. So were the deans and vice presidents of the college demonstrating with their shaken presence that this was a thunderclap and that eac

h individual student still matters in these small colleges.

Her shattered parents were also present. They flew here from Japan to be with their daughter, to see this place where she had died, to be with these

grieving strangers who were also fond of her, to take her ashes home.

Reading the little booklet they pass out at funerals, a person my age could not help noticing that Fumie was born on Dec.

7. That date not only marks the beginning of life for a gifted young woman, but is, of course, also a historically significant date marking the formal beginning of

a terrible time long ago when our two nations were at war.

Perhaps the date leaps out unusually strong for me because my first conscious memory in life is from Dec. 7 of my parents' reaction to the announcement on

the radio on that day in 1941 when Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor. I was 31/2.

Time and the friendships of new generations have healed those old troubles. To my children and grandchildren and to Fumie t

hat is all