As we filed into the funeral of the 19-year-old Japanese student who took her own life, I noticed that the flowering cherry trees also Japanese transplants to this country were in bloom.
It was as if that gentle street here in Idaho had sent flowers for the funeral of gentle Fumie Nakamura of Japan.
I wondered again, as I have before at the funerals of people who took their own lives, if she would have proceeded had she known how large the crowd would be. Would such people be surprised to learn how many others care that they are gone? Would that have made them recognize their worth?
Of course, funerals are at least as much for the living as for the dead. So I wonder as well if people don't turn out in such large numbers for the services of suicide victims, not merely because they are rattled and need to grieve together, but because they want to declare with their presence to anyone else feeling worthless that the feeling is at odds with reality.
Fumie was one of dozens of young people who come to Lewiston each year from Japan to learn English and then go on into the regular program at Lewis-Clark State College. Most of the international students were prese
nt for the funeral. So were many of her American classmates. So were her professors. So were the deans and vice presidents of the college demonstrating with their shaken presence that this was a thunderclap and that eac
h individual student still matters in these small colleges.
Her shattered parents were also present. They flew here from Japan to be with their daughter, to see this place where she had died, to be with these
grieving strangers who were also fond of her, to take her ashes home.
Reading the little booklet they pass out at funerals, a person my age could not help noticing that Fumie was born on Dec.
7. That date not only marks the beginning of life for a gifted young woman, but is, of course, also a historically significant date marking the formal beginning of
a terrible time long ago when our two nations were at war.
Perhaps the date leaps out unusually strong for me because my first conscious memory in life is from Dec. 7 of my parents' reaction to the announcement on
the radio on that day in 1941 when Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor. I was 31/2.
Time and the friendships of new generations have healed those old troubles. To my children and grandchildren and to Fumie t
hat is all
ancient history, not personal history.
Indeed, Fumie's parents were born some years after World War II ended. To them, it is like the Spanish-American War is to me something I heard about from my grandfather who was in it but certainly no reason for me to hold some silly grudge against the Spanish of today.
It usually works that way. Only a few fools in bitter pockets around the world hold grudges that go on for centuries. Human beings have better uses for their time and emotions than brooding over the former furies of their fathers.
One of those better things is to help gentle Japanese friends of today grieve for their dead daughter. We need to forget old hurts. We need to remembe
r our childre
n.
Fumie left a note. In it, she said goodbye to a rather large number of people family and friends, Japanese and American. It made a person wonder how someone who felt so close to so many would want to leave them all so abruptly.
Her father, in gracious words to the gathering, expressed surprise at something else. He said one of those to whom Fumie said goodbye in her note was her uncle his brother who has been dead for several years.
''I think she has kept him alive in her heart,'' the father said.
He asked us to do the same for Fumie. And there is some solace in that thought.
There was also some solace that day in those Japanese cherry trees flowering so flamboyantly along the street outside the
funeral service.
Cherry trees are typical of the tradeoffs in life. Often, when you are given something wonderful, you must give something in return. With a cherry tree, you get one of the m
ost extravagantly beautiful of all the flowering trees.
The tradeoff is time. A cherry tree does not bloom for as long as other trees as if, in striving so much to please, it expends its energy more quickly.
The cherry trees seemed to be blooming last Monday in honor of their little sister Fumie who, like them, did not bloom for long but gave such pleasure to so many while she did.