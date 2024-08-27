CUTBACKS

IPL mill to lay off 200-plus workers at least 30 days

GARDINER, Ore. International Paper Co. will lay off more than 200 workers for at least 30 days at its containerboard mill on the Oregon Coast.

Human resources manager Craig Thornsberry said the price of the wood chips that go into containerboard is too high compared to the price the product is bringing.

It's the third time the mill has shut down temporarily in the past year due to economic consid

erations.

Thornsberry said 214 of the mill's 296 workers will be laid off as of Friday.

During the shutdown, the mill will conduct a required boiler inspection.

Despite record sales, computer firm to

lay off

BE

AVERTON, Ore. Sequent Computer Systems Inc. has announced layoffs despite record sales in 1993.

The company said Tuesday it would lay off 75 to 85 of its 1,691 employees around the world as it reorganizes operations. The layoffs include about 50 employees in Sequent's Beaverton headqua

rters.

Resulting charges to cover severance pay and reorganizing costs may drop the 1993 bottom line into the red.

Sequent said its 1993 sales were in the range of $353 million, a record, and fourth-quarter sa

les were about $104 million, the firm's first $100 million-plus quarter in its 11-year history.

Earnings after taxes, but before charging $15 million to $20 million for the restructuring, were expected to be $13.9 million to $15.6 million for the year. The profit before the

charge will range from $6.3 million to $8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

PRODUCTION

Lumber production, orders rise in the West

PORTLAND, Ore. Lumber production and orders increased but shipments decreased in 12 Western states last week.