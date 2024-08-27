CUTBACKS
IPL mill to lay off 200-plus workers at least 30 days
GARDINER, Ore. International Paper Co. will lay off more than 200 workers for at least 30 days at its containerboard mill on the Oregon Coast.
Human resources manager Craig Thornsberry said the price of the wood chips that go into containerboard is too high compared to the price the product is bringing.
It's the third time the mill has shut down temporarily in the past year due to economic consid
erations.
Thornsberry said 214 of the mill's 296 workers will be laid off as of Friday.
During the shutdown, the mill will conduct a required boiler inspection.
Despite record sales, computer firm to
lay off
BE
AVERTON, Ore. Sequent Computer Systems Inc. has announced layoffs despite record sales in 1993.
The company said Tuesday it would lay off 75 to 85 of its 1,691 employees around the world as it reorganizes operations. The layoffs include about 50 employees in Sequent's Beaverton headqua
rters.
Resulting charges to cover severance pay and reorganizing costs may drop the 1993 bottom line into the red.
Sequent said its 1993 sales were in the range of $353 million, a record, and fourth-quarter sa
les were about $104 million, the firm's first $100 million-plus quarter in its 11-year history.
Earnings after taxes, but before charging $15 million to $20 million for the restructuring, were expected to be $13.9 million to $15.6 million for the year. The profit before the
charge will range from $6.3 million to $8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
PRODUCTION
Lumber production, orders rise in the West
PORTLAND, Ore. Lumber production and orders increased but shipments decreased in 12 Western states last week.
The Western Wood Products Association said lumber production was 343 million board fee
t, 116 million feet more than the previous holiday week. Orderswere 302 million board feet, 61 million feet over the previous week's level. Shipments were reported at 292 million feet, a decrease of 3 million feet.
Figures for the same week a year ago show production at 339 million board
feet, orders 455 million feet and shipments 291 million feet.
Inventories in the region are 1.994 billion board feet, 51 million feet more than the previous week. Figures for the same week a year ago show inventories were 2.03 billion board feet.
BUILDING PERMI
TS
Nez Perce County
Mark Smith, Garden Gulch Road, Culdesac, basement, $20,217.
Lewiston Herbert Pollard, 1537 Quail Run Drive, residence, $106,777.
St. Joseph Daycare, 619 Sixth Ave., remodel, $15,000.
Coleman Oil Co., 335 Mill Road, reconstruct ramp, $15,000.
Webster Ind., 1409 Eighth St., temporary office space.
Hahns Rental, 2121 Main St., add second floor, $12,354.
Larry E. Butts, 215 Prospect Ave., finish bedroom, $12,000.
Gary L. Whybark, 1522 15th Ave., construct dining room and deck, $11,200.
Charles McCall, 3520 11th St., reroof, $4,750.
Francis Taylor, 1018 Burrell Ave., reroof, $3,905.
Robert Sahlberg, 3318 Fifth St., reroof, $3,610.
Mike McCann, 1910 21st St., remove rock, $3,500.
Jerome Peers, 3419 11th St., reroof, $2,950.