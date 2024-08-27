Tyson fails prep exam
INDIANAPOLIS Mike Tyson's plans for early release from prison have been put on hold because he failed the h
igh school equivalency exam.
Tyson, who is serving a six-year sentence for rape at the Indiana Youth Center, can retake the two-day test in 90 days, Phil Slavens, assistant superintendent of operations at the facility, said Friday.
If the former heavyweight champion had passed, he would have had three months deducted fro
m his sentence, making him eligible for parole next February. Tyson is scheduled to be released in May 1995.
Tyson's supporters said he was more determined than ever now to pass the test, and still hopes to be released early.
''I just want to emphasize, that though we certainly had hoped to pass on the first time ... many persons have had to take it two and three times,'' said Muhammed Siddeeq, an Indianapolis Public Schools teacher who is tut
oring Tyson.
Japan's Sato grabs skating lead
CHIBA, Japan The Olympic women's medalists weren't sorely missed after all at the World Figure Skating Championships.
The hometown fans had Yuka Sato, whose nimble jumps and flashy footwork gave her a narrow victory in the technical program Friday as she sought her first world title.
France's Surya Bonaly and Canada's Josee Chouinard also landed triple lutz-double toe loop combinations and were behind Sato going into tonight's free program, which decides two-thirds of the score.
Courier helps U.S. to 2-0 lead
LONDON Michael Stich, the hero of the 1993 Davis Cup, picked up Friday where he left off, winning the opening match as defending champion Germany and Austria split their opening day World Group singles matches.
In India, Jim Courier ma
rked a victorious return to the competition as the United States, champions two years ago, took a 2-0 lead in the three-day, best-of-5-matches competition.
Stich, who compiled a 7-1 Davis Cup record last year, shook off
an erratic first set to beat Horst Skoff 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in Graz, Austria.
Austria's Thomas Muster trounced 28th-ranked Marc-Kevin Goellner 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the second match on the indoor clay court.
Courier, one of several American star players to sit out last year's tournament in which the United States was eliminated by Australia in the first round, cruised to a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Zeeshan Ali in New Delhi.
In the second match, Leander Paes lost to American Todd Martin 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), who was making his Davis Cup debut.
Timberwolves' Rider faces charges
EDINA, Minn. Isaiah Rider of the Minnesota Timberwolves wa
s ch
arged Friday with assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly kicking a bar manager, knocking over tables and throwing things in a dispute over his failure to appear for an autograph session.
The NBA rookie was charged with one count of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the March 12 incident at a Mall of America bar. A court appearance was set for April 15 in Hennepin County District Court.
If convicted of both counts, Rider would face up to 180 days in jail and a $1,400 fine.
Zoeller takes Players lead
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. Fuzzy Zoeller finished off a 67 after a lengthy rain delay and took a 4-shot lead Friday in the uncompleted second round of the Players Championship.
There was no assurance, however, that Zoeller's advantage would stand up when Greg Norman and 71 others completed second-round play this morning. They were stranded by darkness on the TPC at Sawgrass after an early-morning squall stopped play for almost three hours.
After the second round is completed, the field will be cut to the low 70 scorers and the third round will begin at 8:30 a.m. (PST).
Davies, McGann share Shore lead
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Laura Davies, trying to make it two victories in a row, a
nd Michelle McGann, winless in her six years on the tour, matched 4-under-par 68s Friday to share the second-round lead in the Dinah Shore tournament.
Davies, from England, rolled in a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to pull into a tie with McGann. A five-time winner since joining the American tour in 1988, Davies is coming off a victory at Phoenix last weekend.
Nancy Lopez, tied with Alice Miller and Lisa Walters at the top beginning the second day of play at Mission Hills Country Club, shot a 72.
Marlins to start Hough
MELBOURNE, Fla. Charlie Hough, the oldest player in baseball, will start for the Florida Marlins on opening day, April 5 in Los Angeles, the team said Friday.
Hough, 46, also started the team's franchise opener last season when the Marlins defeated the Dodgers 6-3.
WSU to hold football scrimmage
PULLMAN Washington State will stage its first football scrimmage of the spring today at 10:30 a.m. at Martin Stadium. It is open to the public.
The Cougars, who opened spring camp Tuesday, plan scrimmages every Saturday through April 16.
NHL reverse Whaler suspensions
HARTFORD, Conn. Six Hartford Whalers including captain Pat
Verbeek and star rookie Chris Pronger were suspended Friday for a barroom brawl in upstate New York. But the NHL promptly reversed the decision of team owner Richard Gordon.
NHL Commissioner Gary B. Bettman rescinded the suspensions, pending the outcome of an investigation that he ordered earlier in the day. His decision came hours after Gordon announced the suspensions at a midday news conference.
''The reaction of the club was inappropriate and it was dealt with,'' said Bob Goodenow, the NHL Players Association Executive Director who was in Buffalo Firday night to talk to the players. ''Now, we'll see what happens.''
WSU's Muturi finishes second in 5,000
STANFORD, Calif. Washington State's Patrick Muturi took second place in the 5,000-meter race Friday in the Stanford Track Festival.
Muturi's time of 14:15.08 was eight hundredths of a second away from t
he NCAA provisional qualifying time.
The Cougars' Christos Pallakis, normally a pole-vaulter, took third place in the long jump with a leap of 23-63/4.
James Swanson, a junior from Moses Lake and transfer from Spokane C.C., captured third in the 400 with a time of 48.49 and fifth in the 400 hurdles at 52.69.
Jim Carkner, a junior from Tacoma, placed fifth in the 400.