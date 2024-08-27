Tyson fails prep exam

INDIANAPOLIS Mike Tyson's plans for early release from prison have been put on hold because he failed the h

igh school equivalency exam.

Tyson, who is serving a six-year sentence for rape at the Indiana Youth Center, can retake the two-day test in 90 days, Phil Slavens, assistant superintendent of operations at the facility, said Friday.

If the former heavyweight champion had passed, he would have had three months deducted fro

m his sentence, making him eligible for parole next February. Tyson is scheduled to be released in May 1995.

Tyson's supporters said he was more determined than ever now to pass the test, and still hopes to be released early.

''I just want to emphasize, that though we certainly had hoped to pass on the first time ... many persons have had to take it two and three times,'' said Muhammed Siddeeq, an Indianapolis Public Schools teacher who is tut

oring Tyson.

Japan's Sato grabs skating lead

CHIBA, Japan The Olympic women's medalists weren't sorely missed after all at the World Figure Skating Championships.

The hometown fans had Yuka Sato, whose nimble jumps and flashy footwork gave her a narrow victory in the technical program Friday as she sought her first world title.

France's Surya Bonaly and Canada's Josee Chouinard also landed triple lutz-double toe loop combinations and were behind Sato going into tonight's free program, which decides two-thirds of the score.

Courier helps U.S. to 2-0 lead

LONDON Michael Stich, the hero of the 1993 Davis Cup, picked up Friday where he left off, winning the opening match as defending champion Germany and Austria split their opening day World Group singles matches.

In India, Jim Courier ma

rked a victorious return to the competition as the United States, champions two years ago, took a 2-0 lead in the three-day, best-of-5-matches competition.

Stich, who compiled a 7-1 Davis Cup record last year, shook off

an erratic first set to beat Horst Skoff 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in Graz, Austria.

Austria's Thomas Muster trounced 28th-ranked Marc-Kevin Goellner 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the second match on the indoor clay court.

Courier, one of several American star players to sit out last year's tournament in which the United States was eliminated by Australia in the first round, cruised to a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Zeeshan Ali in New Delhi.

In the second match, Leander Paes lost to American Todd Martin 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1), who was making his Davis Cup debut.

Timberwolves' Rider faces charges

EDINA, Minn. Isaiah Rider of the Minnesota Timberwolves wa

s ch

arged Friday with assault and disorderly conduct for allegedly kicking a bar manager, knocking over tables and throwing things in a dispute over his failure to appear for an autograph session.

The NBA rookie was charged with one count of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for the March 12 incident at a Mall of America bar. A court appearance was set for April 15 in Hennepin County District Court.

If convicted of both counts, Rider would face up to 180 days in jail and a $1,400 fine.