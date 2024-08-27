MOSCOW Don Anderson, Moscow's first-year high school boys' basketball coach, indicated Saturday that he might tone down his halftime addresses from now on.
He reached that conclusion after his Bears mysteriously disappeared in the third quarter of their Intermountain League game against B
onners Ferry by scoring just five points as the Badgers trounced Moscow 66-46 in Bear Den.
Moscow's woeful third quarter helped the Badgers turn a relatively tight 27-24 lead into a 46-29 blowout. Bonners Ferry then held off a Mosc
ow mini-rally in the late stages of the fourth quarter to up their IML mark to 5-3 and 11-7 overall. The Bears slipped to 3-4 and 3-14.
''I guess it must have been my emotional halftime talk that took the wind out of the team,'' said Anderson, chuckling. ''I don't know what happened to us. Bonners popped two or three shots at the beginning of the third quarter, and that just seemed to demoralize us.''
Although Anderson had a rough time analyzing where events went awry, he didn't need to look any further than the turnover statistics as the Bears threw the ball away 27 times, including 19 in the second half.
Most of the Moscow ballhandling troubles could be attributed to the Badgers' relentless trapping zone defense that picked up noticeably in the third quarter.
The Bears' guards were typically able to cross the half-court line, but that was usually the end of the road as the Badgers would rapidly converge on the ballhandler and force a turnover.
Nobody executed the Bonners Ferry defensive scheme better than Tyler Coffey, who seemed to be omnipresent around the ball and finished with 11 points, six steals and six assists.
Anderson said that the Bears have had trouble with presses all year.
''In practice, we don't have any problems, but when we see a press in a game, it's like we freeze up,'' Anderson said.
Kris Gravelle made the most of Coffey's passing as he cooked the Bears for four 3-pointers and a game-high 20 points. Seth Huggins and Jed Bateman also scored at least 10 points in the Badgers eve
n-handed attack.
Bonners Ferry coach Dick Hollenbeck smiled at the mention of Coffey when evaluating his team's play.
''He's so quick, and when he plays with t
he speed he knows he has, he can just go right around people,'' Hollenbeck said. ''He was one of the big re
asons why we were able to go out in the third quarter and up our tempo. We were kind of lethargic before that.''
Another factor in the Moscow setback was the absence of its strongest post player, 6-foot-1 junior Gil Pierce, who was sitting out the second game of a two-game suspension for unspecified school violations.
Fellow forward Nate Colbert was serving a similar suspension, according to Anderson.
Pierce watched from the bench as Bonners Ferry dominated inside play behind the 6-7 Huggins
and Benson LaRue. Huggins swept the boards for 10 rebounds while LaRue grabbed seven.
BONNERS FERRY (66) Tyler Coffey 4 3-4 11, Kris Gravelle 6 4-6 20, Jed Bateman 4 3-6 12, Do
n Soito 0 0-0 0, Seth Huggins 5 1-3 11, Jason Stippich 0 2-3 2, Benson LaRue 3 1-1 8, Mike Schulte 1 0-0 2, Jeff High 0 0-0 0, Chris Aller 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-23 66.
MOSCOW (46) Brett Jones 2 3-3 7, Travis Walker 3 0-0 7, Brian Casey 2 2-2 6, Alex Sasser 2 2-2 6, Jim Hudson 2 2-5 6, Jason Romey 0 1-2 1, Josh Smith 2 0-0 4, Jon Pilcher 1 0-0 3
, Brandon Dudley 0 0-0 0, Ian Dickenson 0 0-0 0, Rob Strobel 1 4-4 6. Totals 15 14-18 46.
Bonners Ferry13 14 19 2066 Moscow8 16 5 1746 Total fouls Bonners Ferry 20, Moscow 21. Fouled out Sasser. Technicals none. Three-point goals Gravelle 4, Bateman, LaRue, Walker, Pilcher.
JUNIOR VARSITY BONNERS FERRY (48)
Brigham Hubbard 4, Matt Myers 7, Mike Walter 8, Brian Meeker 13, Caleb Arceneaux 2, Brian Stewart 14. Totals 17 12-31 48.
MOSCOW (52) Mike Walker 2, Ryan Barnes 13, Scott Peterson 6, Jeff Lathen 5, Zeke Johnson 2, Brad Stinebaugh 10, Kevin Johnson 14. Totals 19 13-30 52.
Bonners Ferry9 11 14 1448 Moscow18 1 14 1952