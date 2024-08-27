Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesFebruary 6, 1994

Doug Taylor

MOSCOW Don Anderson, Moscow's first-year high school boys' basketball coach, indicated Saturday that he might tone down his halftime addresses from now on.

He reached that conclusion after his Bears mysteriously disappeared in the third quarter of their Intermountain League game against B

onners Ferry by scoring just five points as the Badgers trounced Moscow 66-46 in Bear Den.

Moscow's woeful third quarter helped the Badgers turn a relatively tight 27-24 lead into a 46-29 blowout. Bonners Ferry then held off a Mosc

ow mini-rally in the late stages of the fourth quarter to up their IML mark to 5-3 and 11-7 overall. The Bears slipped to 3-4 and 3-14.

''I guess it must have been my emotional halftime talk that took the wind out of the team,'' said Anderson, chuckling. ''I don't know what happened to us. Bonners popped two or three shots at the beginning of the third quarter, and that just seemed to demoralize us.''

Although Anderson had a rough time analyzing where events went awry, he didn't need to look any further than the turnover statistics as the Bears threw the ball away 27 times, including 19 in the second half.

Most of the Moscow ballhandling troubles could be attributed to the Badgers' relentless trapping zone defense that picked up noticeably in the third quarter.

The Bears' guards were typically able to cross the half-court line, but that was usually the end of the road as the Badgers would rapidly converge on the ballhandler and force a turnover.

Nobody executed the Bonners Ferry defensive scheme better than Tyler Coffey, who seemed to be omnipresent around the ball and finished with 11 points, six steals and six assists.

Anderson said that the Bears have had trouble with presses all year.

''In practice, we don't have any problems, but when we see a press in a game, it's like we freeze up,'' Anderson said.

Kris Gravelle made the most of Coffey's passing as he cooked the Bears for four 3-pointers and a game-high 20 points. Seth Huggins and Jed Bateman also scored at least 10 points in the Badgers eve

n-handed attack.

Bonners Ferry coach Dick Hollenbeck smiled at the mention of Coffey when evaluating his team's play.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

''He's so quick, and when he plays with t

he speed he knows he has, he can just go right around people,'' Hollenbeck said. ''He was one of the big re

asons why we were able to go out in the third quarter and up our tempo. We were kind of lethargic before that.''

Another factor in the Moscow setback was the absence of its strongest post player, 6-foot-1 junior Gil Pierce, who was sitting out the second game of a two-game suspension for unspecified school violations.

Fellow forward Nate Colbert was serving a similar suspension, according to Anderson.

Pierce watched from the bench as Bonners Ferry dominated inside play behind the 6-7 Huggins

and Benson LaRue. Huggins swept the boards for 10 rebounds while LaRue grabbed seven.

BONNERS FERRY (66) Tyler Coffey 4 3-4 11, Kris Gravelle 6 4-6 20, Jed Bateman 4 3-6 12, Do

n Soito 0 0-0 0, Seth Huggins 5 1-3 11, Jason Stippich 0 2-3 2, Benson LaRue 3 1-1 8, Mike Schulte 1 0-0 2, Jeff High 0 0-0 0, Chris Aller 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-23 66.

MOSCOW (46) Brett Jones 2 3-3 7, Travis Walker 3 0-0 7, Brian Casey 2 2-2 6, Alex Sasser 2 2-2 6, Jim Hudson 2 2-5 6, Jason Romey 0 1-2 1, Josh Smith 2 0-0 4, Jon Pilcher 1 0-0 3

, Brandon Dudley 0 0-0 0, Ian Dickenson 0 0-0 0, Rob Strobel 1 4-4 6. Totals 15 14-18 46.

Bonners Ferry13 14 19 2066 Moscow8 16 5 1746 Total fouls Bonners Ferry 20, Moscow 21. Fouled out Sasser. Technicals none. Three-point goals Gravelle 4, Bateman, LaRue, Walker, Pilcher.

JUNIOR VARSITY BONNERS FERRY (48)

Brigham Hubbard 4, Matt Myers 7, Mike Walter 8, Brian Meeker 13, Caleb Arceneaux 2, Brian Stewart 14. Totals 17 12-31 48.

MOSCOW (52) Mike Walker 2, Ryan Barnes 13, Scott Peterson 6, Jeff Lathen 5, Zeke Johnson 2, Brad Stinebaugh 10, Kevin Johnson 14. Totals 19 13-30 52.

Bonners Ferry9 11 14 1448 Moscow18 1 14 1952

Story Tags
High School
School
Basketball
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy