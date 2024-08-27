MOSCOW Don Anderson, Moscow's first-year high school boys' basketball coach, indicated Saturday that he might tone down his halftime addresses from now on.

He reached that conclusion after his Bears mysteriously disappeared in the third quarter of their Intermountain League game against B

onners Ferry by scoring just five points as the Badgers trounced Moscow 66-46 in Bear Den.

Moscow's woeful third quarter helped the Badgers turn a relatively tight 27-24 lead into a 46-29 blowout. Bonners Ferry then held off a Mosc

ow mini-rally in the late stages of the fourth quarter to up their IML mark to 5-3 and 11-7 overall. The Bears slipped to 3-4 and 3-14.

''I guess it must have been my emotional halftime talk that took the wind out of the team,'' said Anderson, chuckling. ''I don't know what happened to us. Bonners popped two or three shots at the beginning of the third quarter, and that just seemed to demoralize us.''

Although Anderson had a rough time analyzing where events went awry, he didn't need to look any further than the turnover statistics as the Bears threw the ball away 27 times, including 19 in the second half.

Most of the Moscow ballhandling troubles could be attributed to the Badgers' relentless trapping zone defense that picked up noticeably in the third quarter.

The Bears' guards were typically able to cross the half-court line, but that was usually the end of the road as the Badgers would rapidly converge on the ballhandler and force a turnover.

Nobody executed the Bonners Ferry defensive scheme better than Tyler Coffey, who seemed to be omnipresent around the ball and finished with 11 points, six steals and six assists.

Anderson said that the Bears have had trouble with presses all year.

''In practice, we don't have any problems, but when we see a press in a game, it's like we freeze up,'' Anderson said.

Kris Gravelle made the most of Coffey's passing as he cooked the Bears for four 3-pointers and a game-high 20 points. Seth Huggins and Jed Bateman also scored at least 10 points in the Badgers eve

n-handed attack.

Bonners Ferry coach Dick Hollenbeck smiled at the mention of Coffey when evaluating his team's play.