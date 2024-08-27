Labor union members in the Pacific Northwest got a helping hand with their campaign to save timber jobs this week when the Executive Council of the National AFL-CIO called for

a ban on log exports at its quarterly meeting in Bal Harbor, Fla.

The Idaho State AFL-CIO president, Randall A. Ambuehl, had written the previous week a letter to national

president Lane Kirkland asking for support, according to the Idaho organization in Boise.

In their statement, members of the national AFL-CIO council urged President Clinton to exercise his authority under the Export Administration Act to immediately suspend the export of raw logs.