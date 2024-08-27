Labor union members in the Pacific Northwest got a helping hand with their campaign to save timber jobs this week when the Executive Council of the National AFL-CIO called for
a ban on log exports at its quarterly meeting in Bal Harbor, Fla.
The Idaho State AFL-CIO president, Randall A. Ambuehl, had written the previous week a letter to national
president Lane Kirkland asking for support, according to the Idaho organization in Boise.
In their statement, members of the national AFL-CIO council urged President Clinton to exercise his authority under the Export Administration Act to immediately suspend the export of raw logs.
They
also called for Congress to prohibit the sale of federal timber to corporations or individuals exporting raw logs and encouraged the administration to negotiate an end to Japanese tariffs on processed lumber and paper.
Idaho's Ambuehl said support for the statement was offered from state AFL-CIO organizations in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and California.
An anticipated 2.1 billion board feet of raw logs will be exported this year from West Coast ports, according to the Western Wood Products Division at Portland. West Coast ports export the vast majority of raw logs leaving the United States, according to the WWPD.