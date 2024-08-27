Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesMarch 9, 1994

Jim Fisher

Faced with things it doesn't know, science theorizes. Faced with untested theories, it experiments. The only reasons not to experiment are that you already know what the experiment might reveal, that you don't want to go to the expense and trouble to find out or that you simply don't want to know.

Officials of the Lewiston and Clarkston chambers of comme

rce say they already know what a biological experimental drawdown of a Snake River dam would reveal about saving Idaho's endangered salmon runs. But scientists know better. They know how little they know about what's killing salmon and steelhead, and they know they need to learn more.

And they know the best way to do it: experiment.

That is true of scientists for fisheries departments of Northwestern states. It is true of scientists for the region's Indian tribes. And it is true of scientists who wrote the draft recovery plan for the National Marine Fisheries Service.

It is those last scientists upon whose work the chambers of commerce have hung their phony claim that science has answered the question about drawdowns, even after those scientists said they had been ''thoroughly frustrated by the limited and too often outdated information available for making key decisions for future management of the river and restoration of its declining salmon resources.''

It is also those scientists who expressed a prefer

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

ence for an expanded fish barging program over reservoir drawdowns, but who declared they did so ''on the basis of social and economic factors.''

Social and economic factors are legitimate considerations in confronting the salmon problem, but they are not a substitute for science about fish.

There is no substitute for science about fish in this matter, and that is why we will never know whether we have done all we can for the salmon and wild steelhead if we do not conduct a biological experimental drawdown to follow the st

ructural experimental drawdown of 1992.

If the chambers of commerce are certain drawdowns don't work, they have nothing to fear from that experiment. It can only support their position. So what's the problem? What is it they do

n't want to know? J.F.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy