Faced with things it doesn't know, science theorizes. Faced with untested theories, it experiments. The only reasons not to experiment are that you already know what the experiment might reveal, that you don't want to go to the expense and trouble to find out or that you simply don't want to know.

Officials of the Lewiston and Clarkston chambers of comme

rce say they already know what a biological experimental drawdown of a Snake River dam would reveal about saving Idaho's endangered salmon runs. But scientists know better. They know how little they know about what's killing salmon and steelhead, and they know they need to learn more.

And they know the best way to do it: experiment.

That is true of scientists for fisheries departments of Northwestern states. It is true of scientists for the region's Indian tribes. And it is true of scientists who wrote the draft recovery plan for the National Marine Fisheries Service.

It is those last scientists upon whose work the chambers of commerce have hung their phony claim that science has answered the question about drawdowns, even after those scientists said they had been ''thoroughly frustrated by the limited and too often outdated information available for making key decisions for future management of the river and restoration of its declining salmon resources.''

It is also those scientists who expressed a prefer