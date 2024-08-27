Unemployment rates in Asotin and Whitman counties edged up slightly in February from January, while the Garfield County rate st

ayed the same.

The rates in all three counties were well below the rates in February 1993, according to statistics released this week by the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 6.2 percent, up .07 percent from January and compared to a national rate of 6.5 percent. Not adjusted for seasonal changes, the rate was 7.5 percent, also up .07 percent from January.