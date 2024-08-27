BOISE Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Friday criticized a plan aimed at resolving a court battle over state support for public schools that is endorsed by most of the state's school districts.

''It just basically is inadequate to do what we said had to be done to provide children a thorough education,'' he said of the plan, which would increase state school support by $95 million to $623 million.

''My guess is the judge would see it the same way,'' Andrus said Friday.

Fourth District Judge Gerald Schroeder has given the Legislature this year's session to reach a settlement with the more than 40 districts in a suit over how much state support is needed to provide a constitutionally guaranteed thorough education.

''I suspect you couldn't pass that today,'' Andrus said after the Senate Education Committee voted to print a bill implementing the proposal developed by the school groups in the suit.

Leaders of the Meridian Coalition of school districts said this week that 90 percent of the state's 113 school districts are backing the plan.

Nearly a month ago, Andrus proposed a $107 million hike in state aid for public schools and attached strings to $57 million that would be appropriated through the education board to the districts to assure accountability.

Leaders of the two major groups of school districts in the suit proposed the plan to increase state school support by $95 million. A statewide employee and salary allocation system is the centerpiece of the proposal, which guarantees all school districts at least an 8 percent hike in state support.

Andrus said the proposal focuses only on teacher salaries and doesn't provide enough money for computers, other technology, counselors and supplies.

He described him

self as a big supporter of increasing teacher salaries, but he said it's crazy to appropriate money to schools in the same old way without any more accountability to taxpayers who pay the bills.

Don Armstrong, superintendent of the Potlatch School District and president of the Idaho Schools for Equal Educational Opportunity, said he doesn't believe criticism about the proposal lacking accountability. ISEEO represents most north central Idaho districts in the suit.

''A lot of it will go to teachers' salaries, there is no doubt about it,'' he said. ''This will address some of the issues of thoroughness, that you hire and retain a staff. You can't fall further and further behind on the salary issue and provide a thorough education.''

Armstrong said school districts can't catch up with $95 million more in state support in one year.