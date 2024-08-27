MOSCOW Members of the University of Idaho Faculty Council Tuesday spent 45 minutes discussing whether a proposed paragraph properly clarifies six words that are intended to change university policy so professors can teach full time.

The matter was eventually tabled for further discussion at the next regular meeting.

The debate swirls around a concept that smacks of revolution within higher education that professors need not do research.

More specifically, the UI issue focuses on the six words ''in the classroom and laboratory or,'' which were introduced by mathematics professor Bill Voxman last year as a means to change policy.

Of the six words, the word ''or'' is perhaps most critical. In the context of Voxman's proposed policy change, professors would be allowed to demonstrate scholarship in the classroom and laboratory ''or'' through publications of books and articles in academic journals.

The general faculty, by a narrow 105-97 margin, approved Voxman's six words as an addition to UI's tenure and promotion policy.

And several faculty council members Tuesday expressed concern that any action by the council could be perceived as undercutting a majority of the faculty at large.

But Faculty Council Chairwoman Molly W. Stock said a number of faculty members, in the wake of the so-called ''Voxman Amendment'' vo

te, expressed the desire for an additional clarifying paragraph.

That paragraph, drafted by several faculty council members, was presented at Tuesday's meeting as an addition, not a replacement to the six words in question.

Voxman, who attended Tuesday's meeting, said the paragraph ''by and large does have the spirit of the intent of what was proposed.''

But several other faculty members questioned whether any clarification or definition of Voxman's intent was necessary.