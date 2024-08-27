MOSCOW Members of the University of Idaho Faculty Council Tuesday spent 45 minutes discussing whether a proposed paragraph properly clarifies six words that are intended to change university policy so professors can teach full time.
The matter was eventually tabled for further discussion at the next regular meeting.
The debate swirls around a concept that smacks of revolution within higher education that professors need not do research.
More specifically, the UI issue focuses on the six words ''in the classroom and laboratory or,'' which were introduced by mathematics professor Bill Voxman last year as a means to change policy.
Of the six words, the word ''or'' is perhaps most critical. In the context of Voxman's proposed policy change, professors would be allowed to demonstrate scholarship in the classroom and laboratory ''or'' through publications of books and articles in academic journals.
The general faculty, by a narrow 105-97 margin, approved Voxman's six words as an addition to UI's tenure and promotion policy.
And several faculty council members Tuesday expressed concern that any action by the council could be perceived as undercutting a majority of the faculty at large.
But Faculty Council Chairwoman Molly W. Stock said a number of faculty members, in the wake of the so-called ''Voxman Amendment'' vo
te, expressed the desire for an additional clarifying paragraph.
That paragraph, drafted by several faculty council members, was presented at Tuesday's meeting as an addition, not a replacement to the six words in question.
Voxman, who attended Tuesday's meeting, said the paragraph ''by and large does have the spirit of the intent of what was proposed.''
But several other faculty members questioned whether any clarification or definition of Voxman's intent was necessary.
''I think we want to preserve the integrity of what the faculty approved,'' said Jerome J. (Jay) Ney, an agriculture extension professor.
Philip A. Deutchman of the College of Letters and Sciences proposed an amendment to the paragraph, whereby questions of whether a professor could teach full time would be decided by departments with input from the professor.
The university already has some professors doing full-time research, while others do full-time service work.
Deutchman's changes were accepted by the council.
At the conclusion of Tuesday's meeting, the clarifying paragraph read: ''Typically the position descriptions of faculty members hav
e components devoted to all three major institutional responsibilities: teaching, scholarship, and service. In certain instances, where consistent with the university's and department's mission, a particular faculty member may focus entirely on one of the
se responsibilities. Such an assignment is at the election of the department, with the concurrence of the dean, the provost, and the individual faculty member. Since consideration for tenure or promotion is based on a faculty member's position descr
iption, a position such as described in this paragraph will not be prejudicial to the faculty member's normal progress toward tenure or promotion.''
The faculty council could decide at its next meeting whether to accept the paragraph as a policy addition.
It could then take action on whether the paragraph should replace Voxman's six words or remain an addition.
If either action is taken, the matter must then be returned to the general faculty for review and possible action.
UI President Elisabeth A. Zinser, who champions professors doing research, has nonetheless vowed to not stand in the way of a faculty-promoted policy change that allows full-time teaching.