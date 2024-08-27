Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesJanuary 18, 1994

PULLMAN Edward R. Murrow will become the first broadcast journalist on a postage stamp Friday when the U.S. Postal Service issues a stamp with his likeness during ceremonies at Washington State University.

WSU President Samuel H. Smith and Postal Service Chief Joseph R. Caraveo will preside at the ceremony at the Edward R. Murrow Communication Center on the campus where Murrow graduated in 1930 with a speech degree.

He went on to blaze broadcasting trails in radio and television for CBS, starting with his radio broadcasts from London during World War II. He became famous for his opening statement, ''This is London,'' often delivered with bombs exploding in the background. During the Korean War he became the first journalist to cover a war on TV.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

His most famous shows, radio's ''Hear It Now'' and television's ''See It Now,'' were weekly news documentaries featuring his interviews and commentaries.

The stamp ceremony will be held at the KWSU/Northwest Public Television studios in the Murrow Communication Center at 11:30 p.m. During college Murrow was an announcer for KWSU radio.

Murrow died in 1965 at the age of 57 of lung cancer.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy