PULLMAN Edward R. Murrow will become the first broadcast journalist on a postage stamp Friday when the U.S. Postal Service issues a stamp with his likeness during ceremonies at Washington State University.
WSU President Samuel H. Smith and Postal Service Chief Joseph R. Caraveo will preside at the ceremony at the Edward R. Murrow Communication Center on the campus where Murrow graduated in 1930 with a speech degree.
He went on to blaze broadcasting trails in radio and television for CBS, starting with his radio broadcasts from London during World War II. He became famous for his opening statement, ''This is London,'' often delivered with bombs exploding in the background. During the Korean War he became the first journalist to cover a war on TV.
His most famous shows, radio's ''Hear It Now'' and television's ''See It Now,'' were weekly news documentaries featuring his interviews and commentaries.
The stamp ceremony will be held at the KWSU/Northwest Public Television studios in the Murrow Communication Center at 11:30 p.m. During college Murrow was an announcer for KWSU radio.
Murrow died in 1965 at the age of 57 of lung cancer.