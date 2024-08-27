PULLMAN Edward R. Murrow will become the first broadcast journalist on a postage stamp Friday when the U.S. Postal Service issues a stamp with his likeness during ceremonies at Washington State University.

WSU President Samuel H. Smith and Postal Service Chief Joseph R. Caraveo will preside at the ceremony at the Edward R. Murrow Communication Center on the campus where Murrow graduated in 1930 with a speech degree.

He went on to blaze broadcasting trails in radio and television for CBS, starting with his radio broadcasts from London during World War II. He became famous for his opening statement, ''This is London,'' often delivered with bombs exploding in the background. During the Korean War he became the first journalist to cover a war on TV.