In past years, up to 75 percent of the young fish reaching Lower Granite were

barged. The change may mean as few as 12 percent will be.

Smith said the collapse in the run of wild spring chinook returning to the Snake led to the move. The wild run is now expected to number about 600 fish, a tenth or less than the historic average and the lowest return on record.

The NMFS move would follow the direction of previous requests by state and tribal fisheries agencies, said Michele DeHart, Fish Passage Center manager for the Columbia Basin Fish and Wildlife Authority at Portland.

DeHart said she had heard the service had requested the change but had not yet seen the plan in writing. ''So far everybody's hearing the same thing but nobody's seen it in writing,'' she said.

The states and tribes have campaigned for leaving young salmon in the river for several years. Until now, the economic interests that back barging the young fish to lessen the effects on hydroelectric costs or river transportation have prevailed.

''This is a terrible crisis situation right now so obviously I wish the original plan of action and the original biological opinion would have done more to begin with,'' DeHart said. ''But I think this is a very good step.''

The spill could begin as early as tonight, said Russell George of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Reservoir Control Center at Portland. Although hydroelectric generation would be cut, barge shipping and irrigation would continue without interruption.

Corps officials spent Monday seeking waivers from Oregon and Washington officials to state water quality rules. The increased spill could lead to more dissolved gases in the river water than state standards allow, George said.

A Bonneville Power Administration spokesperson estimated the move could cost $25 to $30 million and trigger a rate increase. The size of the increase, however, could be as little as 1 pe

rcent in wholesale power rates, resulting in an increase of about 30 cents a month in an average consumer utility bill.

DeHart noted the dissolved gases have exceeded state standards before and did earlier this year as well.

The corps is intent on approaching the change methodically, she said. ''I think they're trying to ease into this. A lot of this is a very quick change in power scheduling and operations. They would like the lead time to make all of those changes.''

The fisheries service's plan calls for spilling enough water over the dams to guide 80 percent of the migrating salmon across the spillways. At Lower Granite that would mean diverting about 78 percent of the river's flow from the powerhouse, George said.