''I was going to be a marine biologist or a veterinarian,'' she said of her childhood career dreams. But then, after finishing high school, she was hired at Tri-State as a nursing assistant and ''ever since then I wanted to be a nurse.''

As she approaches her associate's degree in nursing at LCSC, Holly credits her husband of just seven months for helping her reach her goal. ''Without Kevin, I don't think I could have finished the nursing program,'' Holly said. ''When I was little, I always wanted to marry a real cowboy and live on a ranch. So it's been real exciting for me.''

Kevin Botts and Holly live on a ranch near Anatone adjacent to the Grand Ronde River. Holly, who's maiden name is Roskam, grew up at Deary. She now commutes to school from the ranch and must drive to Moscow when classes meet at the hospital.

''When I first started (at LCSC), there was such a shortage of nurses,'' Holly said. But now with nursing programs at both LCSC and at Walla Walla Community College turning out around 70 graduates each year, the shortage seems to be in jobs. If she simply left the area and pursued a nursing career, Holly said finding a job would be relatively easy. But she wants to stay on the ranch and someday have a family.

''Hopefully, when we start a family, I'd like to be home,'' Holly said.

While financial considerations will figure in her future, Holly said the real payoff in nursing comes from knowing she can make a positive difference in people's lives at a time when they need her. ''Unless you've been there, it's hard to explain. ... It's just a very rewarding job. You really feel good when you help people.''

Working at the convalescent center for three years while going to school, Holly said she's gained insight into the needs of older patients, while receiving a wealth of knowledge from the people she's helped. ''Older patients are great. I've learned so much from them. I've learned a lot about life from them.''

Holly said she's also learned much about death in a relatively short amount of time. ''It's hard to sit there and watch somebody take their last breath,'' she confided. But she said there's also a sense of satisfaction in knowing that you were a source of comfort.

The role of a nurse, Holly said, continues to expand. ''We're doing a lot of things doctors are trained to do,'' she said. Along with medical advances and expanding job descriptions, however, come more responsibilities. That's why cracking the books has priority over debating health care reform at this point in her life, Holly said.

''But I think it's great,'' she said, ''because it's nice to see everyone will have insurance.''

Including, someday, Kevin and her.