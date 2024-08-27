could breach the privacy rights of faculty, since the evaluations are

considered a part of their personnel file.

Hui submitted a bill to the student senate last week that would grant public

access to student evaluations of professors.

Hui acknowledged there are some reasons not to open up evaluations. For one, the evaluations being used were not intended to provide information to students, but to help instructors improve their teaching. And many students don't take the evaluations seriously, said Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairman Mickey Miller.

''I am opposed to the current evaluations being made public. However, I believe there is a committee revamping those evaluations. If they were to come up with something a little more objective and workable I think that would be alright,'' Miller said.

LCSC officials maintain it would be illegal to make student evaluations of instructors public.

''Students' reactions to instruction are not available to students because they fall under the closed file category,'' President Lee A. Vickers said. ''Consequently it is not legal to provide those to students unless a faculty member decides he or she wants to do so.''

Vickers said that because the evaluations are used to determine performance, promotion and tenure, the college is following the advice of legal counsel and keeping the evaluations confidential.

Dennis McDougal, one of the faculty members on a task force studying the evaluation of faculty, said there is a broad range of opinions about the subject among faculty members.

''I would say you get all kinds of opinions ranging from definitely they shouldn't be published to some faculty who feel they should be published. For me personally, I would have no objection to the quantitative data. The quantitative data tends to be very reliable.''

The quantitative data is the numerical grading of teaching methods, not the personal written comments.

Some faculty object to the release of evaluations from a legal standpoint. ''You don't publish student grades, so the analogy from the faculty standpoint is you don't make their performance public record.''

At the University of Idaho, students can walk into the Office of Academic Affairs and view a printout of the evaluation scores before choosing their classes. Bo

ise State University students are currently lobbying to make the student evaluations public.

Hui said the scores would give foreign students a better idea of the varied teaching styles. For example, some instructors rel

y heavily on oral class participation, while others have strict writing requirements.

''To look at English 103, there are so many instructors. Different students have different needs and different instructors teach in different ways,'' Hui explained. ''So if we could provide more information for the students that would be excellent.''