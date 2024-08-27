Sections
StoriesFebruary 4, 1994

MOSCOW For the third year in a row, spring semester enrollment at the University of Idaho has reached a record high at 11,243 students.

This year's spring enrollment represents a 2.3 percent increase over last spring's 10,988, also a record high at the time.

It is slightly below last fall semester's enrollment of 11,543.

''This represents a continued pattern of growth,'' said W. Hal Godwin, vice president for student affairs. ''As in the past several springs, we attribute this increase in large part to continued success in our efforts to enhance retention of students.''

UI officials have developed several programs aimed specifically at retaining freshman students since 1984.

For example, they track freshman performance carefully, schedule intensive advising sessions as necessary, teach several courses for freshmen on how to become successful students and have sponsored freshman teaching forums for UI facul

ty.

Of the UI students enrolled for spring semester, 9,528 are taking courses on the Moscow campus.

Another 1,298 are at the UI's resident instr

uctional centers in Coeur d'Alene, Boise and Idaho Falls.

Story Tags
College
