MOSCOW For the third year in a row, spring semester enrollment at the University of Idaho has reached a record high at 11,243 students.

This year's spring enrollment represents a 2.3 percent increase over last spring's 10,988, also a record high at the time.

It is slightly below last fall semester's enrollment of 11,543.

''This represents a continued pattern of growth,'' said W. Hal Godwin, vice president for student affairs. ''As in the past several springs, we attribute this increase in large part to continued success in our efforts to enhance retention of students.''

UI officials have developed several programs aimed specifically at retaining freshman students since 1984.