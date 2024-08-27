Jeffrey Lynn Spencer from Virginia Jane Spencer Andra Roxanne Sullivan from Scott Allen Sullivan.

District Court Nez Perce County

Judge Ida Rudolph Leggett

April L. Hamilton, 22, 1126 Fifth St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary Oct. 8 at Shopko, 2120 Thain Grade, Lewiston, and was sentenced to not less than one nor more than two years in prison, with all of it suspended in favor of two years of proba

tion on condition she obtain mental health counseling, participate in a substance abuse counseling program, not enter any establishment where liquor is served, not consume any alcohol, and submit to testing of body fluid samples at her own cost. She was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the Nez Perce County public defender's fund.

Richard J. Kramer, 18, of Deary pleaded guilty to grand theft by taking tires and rims from Bruneel Tire at 1515 Main St., Lewiston, and was given a withheld judgment and five years of probation on cond

ition he find full-time employment or attend school full-time, participate in a substance abuse counseling program, not enter any establishment where alcohol is served and not consume any alcoholic beverages. He also was ordered to obtain his high school equivalency diploma and perform 100 hours of community service.

Michael Dean Gaston, 32, 222

Sixth Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand

theft by taking a cordless telephone from Shopko at Lewiston. Sentencing was set for April 12.

Larry Douglas McHargue, 40, of Dayton, Wash., changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Sentencing was set for July 19. Fredrick D. Purdin, 27, of Lapwai or Clarkston, changed his plea to guilty to unlawful discharge

of a firearm at a vehicle, a felony. Sentencing was set for April 20.

Ryan B. Andersen, 21, Lewiston,pleaded innocent to a charge of rape in connection with an incident involving a 17-year-old girl at a Lewiston motel Jan. 29. A jury trial was set for June 27.

Crime Reports

Michael L. Dodson of Lewiston reported a speaker, two leather coats, a child's coat and a dart game

stolen from his car while it was parked at Camelot Elementary School, 1903 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, between 7 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Loss was estimated at $600.