Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesMarch 26, 1994

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Lydia and Steve Ball of Kamiah, a son, Anthony Steven, born Thursday.

Emily Jean and Rick Holzer of Lewiston, a son, Cody Gunner.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Leanne Stella Copeland and Shannon Scott Wilson, both of Lewiston.

Joyce Kay Fanning and James Arthur Bruegeman, both of Craigmont.

Divorces Nez Perce County

Filed

Loary Ann Brewer and Steven Lynn Brewer.

Dissolutions Asotin County

Filed Raymond J. Thayer and Alida F. Thayer.

Granted

Tammy Rae Burleson from Scott A. Burleson.

Janet Lea Head from Steven Harvey Head.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jeffrey Lynn Spencer from Virginia Jane Spencer Andra Roxanne Sullivan from Scott Allen Sullivan.

District Court Nez Perce County

Judge Ida Rudolph Leggett

April L. Hamilton, 22, 1126 Fifth St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary Oct. 8 at Shopko, 2120 Thain Grade, Lewiston, and was sentenced to not less than one nor more than two years in prison, with all of it suspended in favor of two years of proba

tion on condition she obtain mental health counseling, participate in a substance abuse counseling program, not enter any establishment where liquor is served, not consume any alcohol, and submit to testing of body fluid samples at her own cost. She was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the Nez Perce County public defender's fund.

Richard J. Kramer, 18, of Deary pleaded guilty to grand theft by taking tires and rims from Bruneel Tire at 1515 Main St., Lewiston, and was given a withheld judgment and five years of probation on cond

ition he find full-time employment or attend school full-time, participate in a substance abuse counseling program, not enter any establishment where alcohol is served and not consume any alcoholic beverages. He also was ordered to obtain his high school equivalency diploma and perform 100 hours of community service.

Michael Dean Gaston, 32, 222

Sixth Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand

theft by taking a cordless telephone from Shopko at Lewiston. Sentencing was set for April 12.

Larry Douglas McHargue, 40, of Dayton, Wash., changed his plea to guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Sentencing was set for July 19. Fredrick D. Purdin, 27, of Lapwai or Clarkston, changed his plea to guilty to unlawful discharge

of a firearm at a vehicle, a felony. Sentencing was set for April 20.

Ryan B. Andersen, 21, Lewiston,pleaded innocent to a charge of rape in connection with an incident involving a 17-year-old girl at a Lewiston motel Jan. 29. A jury trial was set for June 27.

Crime Reports

Michael L. Dodson of Lewiston reported a speaker, two leather coats, a child's coat and a dart game

stolen from his car while it was parked at Camelot Elementary School, 1903 Grelle Ave., Lewiston, between 7 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Loss was estimated at $600.

Story Tags
Twin
City
Records
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy