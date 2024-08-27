BOISE Participants at a conference on women's issues had many questions for three of Idaho's gubernatorial candidates, but the candidates had the abortion issue on their minds.

The eighth annual Women's Priorities Conference, sponsored by the Idaho Women's Network, drew about 150 participants.

Attorney General Larry EchoHawk mentioned his position on abortion when answering the first

question, then went back to explain in detail a stance his two Democratic opponents have attacked.

He reiterated his personal opposition to abortion, but said again that he would uphold the laws as written with ''no changes.''

Former state Sen. Ron Beitelspacher of Grangeville pointed to his strongly pro-choice stance, promising to protect reproductive rights and guard ''the doctors who want to provide that right.''

Republican Chuck Winder of Boise, the only GOP hopeful to attend, tried to avoid either the pro-choice or pro-l

ife label.

''It would be

easy for me to go out and get a lot of conservative Christian votes by saying I'm pro-life,'' he finally told the audience. ''I'm not a pro-choice perso

n ... (but) people need to have a choice on this issue, particularly in cases of rape, incest or deformity of the fetus.''

Afterward, moderator Stephanie Witt, who teaches political science at Boise State University, said, ''I think they assumed (abortion is) the No. 1 issue for this constituency. I'm not sure that's fair.''