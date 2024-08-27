Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesJanuary 17, 1994

Associated Press

BOISE Participants at a conference on women's issues had many questions for three of Idaho's gubernatorial candidates, but the candidates had the abortion issue on their minds.

The eighth annual Women's Priorities Conference, sponsored by the Idaho Women's Network, drew about 150 participants.

Attorney General Larry EchoHawk mentioned his position on abortion when answering the first

question, then went back to explain in detail a stance his two Democratic opponents have attacked.

He reiterated his personal opposition to abortion, but said again that he would uphold the laws as written with ''no changes.''

Former state Sen. Ron Beitelspacher of Grangeville pointed to his strongly pro-choice stance, promising to protect reproductive rights and guard ''the doctors who want to provide that right.''

Republican Chuck Winder of Boise, the only GOP hopeful to attend, tried to avoid either the pro-choice or pro-l

ife label.

''It would be

easy for me to go out and get a lot of conservative Christian votes by saying I'm pro-life,'' he finally told the audience. ''I'm not a pro-choice perso

n ... (but) people need to have a choice on this issue, particularly in cases of rape, incest or deformity of the fetus.''

Afterward, moderator Stephanie Witt, who teaches political science at Boise State University, said, ''I think they assumed (abortion is) the No. 1 issue for this constituency. I'm not sure that's fair.''

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Workshops focused on a range of issues, inc

luding sexual harassment, women's leadership, health care reform, domestic violence and family law, c

hild care and the political clout of the ''radical right.''

Participants drew up the questions for the candidates, who appeared separately.

EchoHawk also talked at length about his background as the

first American Indian elected to a statewide office in the nation, and his work as attorney general against domestic violence and child abuse.

Beitelspacher pointed to his efforts in the Republican-dominated Legislature to pass tougher laws for the licensing of childcare businesses and requiring diversity in gubernatorial appointments.

Winder noted that he was the only Republican who made it over from a party leadership meeting held Saturday. ''I think your issues are important,'' he said, promising to se

ek common ground on issues that divide liberals and conservatives.

All three promised to work toward an Idaho health care reform plan and fix the state's Medicaid budget problems

.

Story Tags
Politics
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy