Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesMarch 1, 1994

Jim Jacobs

MOSCOW Latah County commissioners denied Monday a request to rezone 82 acres north of Moscow for a proposed residential development.

Owner Cameron Farms Inc. of El Sobrante, Calif., wanted the property rezoned from agriculture/forestry to rural residential. The parcel is two miles northeast of Moscow near Mountainview Road.

Plans called for development of about 14 home sites on lots of minimum five-acre size.

Commission Chairman Dana Magnuson and Commissioner Mark Solomon voted against the rezoning. Commissioner Shirley Greene abstained after the two no votes and said the county ''might as we

ll put gates up'' at its borders.

Greene said it's ''frustrating that the current (comprehensive) plan doesn't allow for growth in Latah County.''

That leaves limited options for people seeking homes or property on

which to build, she said.

Opponents of the Cameron Farms project, in previous testimony,

said if growth is needed it ought to begin adjacent to Moscow, not

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

two miles out. That would help preserve the rural character of Latah County, they said.

Magnuson agreed Monday.

''I just see this as really stretching the limits of orderly

growth out from a hub,'' he said.

Orderly development, Magnuson said, doesn't mean creating neighborhoods in ''limbo land'' and then backfilling toward the city.

Other concerns of opponents included the spotty nature of groundwater supplies in the area and possible degradation of Paradise Creek.

Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Phillip Gatlin, in a letter to commissioners, listed long emergency response times and inadequate roads among his concerns.

Engineers for Cameron Farms said the project would yield environmental benefits. Fence rows and trees would create wildlife habitat, engineers said. Trees, grass and shrubs would also reduce erosion by increasing the soil's ability to hold water and release it slowly into the stream.

The Latah County Planning and Zoning Commission had unanimously recommended denial of the zoning request.

Story Tags
County
Government
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy