MOSCOW Latah County commissioners denied Monday a request to rezone 82 acres north of Moscow for a proposed residential development.

Owner Cameron Farms Inc. of El Sobrante, Calif., wanted the property rezoned from agriculture/forestry to rural residential. The parcel is two miles northeast of Moscow near Mountainview Road.

Plans called for development of about 14 home sites on lots of minimum five-acre size.

Commission Chairman Dana Magnuson and Commissioner Mark Solomon voted against the rezoning. Commissioner Shirley Greene abstained after the two no votes and said the county ''might as we

ll put gates up'' at its borders.

Greene said it's ''frustrating that the current (comprehensive) plan doesn't allow for growth in Latah County.''

That leaves limited options for people seeking homes or property on

which to build, she said.

Opponents of the Cameron Farms project, in previous testimony,

said if growth is needed it ought to begin adjacent to Moscow, not