MOSCOW Latah County commissioners denied Monday a request to rezone 82 acres north of Moscow for a proposed residential development.
Owner Cameron Farms Inc. of El Sobrante, Calif., wanted the property rezoned from agriculture/forestry to rural residential. The parcel is two miles northeast of Moscow near Mountainview Road.
Plans called for development of about 14 home sites on lots of minimum five-acre size.
Commission Chairman Dana Magnuson and Commissioner Mark Solomon voted against the rezoning. Commissioner Shirley Greene abstained after the two no votes and said the county ''might as we
ll put gates up'' at its borders.
Greene said it's ''frustrating that the current (comprehensive) plan doesn't allow for growth in Latah County.''
That leaves limited options for people seeking homes or property on
which to build, she said.
Opponents of the Cameron Farms project, in previous testimony,
said if growth is needed it ought to begin adjacent to Moscow, not
two miles out. That would help preserve the rural character of Latah County, they said.
Magnuson agreed Monday.
''I just see this as really stretching the limits of orderly
growth out from a hub,'' he said.
Orderly development, Magnuson said, doesn't mean creating neighborhoods in ''limbo land'' and then backfilling toward the city.
Other concerns of opponents included the spotty nature of groundwater supplies in the area and possible degradation of Paradise Creek.
Moscow Volunteer Fire Department Chief Phillip Gatlin, in a letter to commissioners, listed long emergency response times and inadequate roads among his concerns.
Engineers for Cameron Farms said the project would yield environmental benefits. Fence rows and trees would create wildlife habitat, engineers said. Trees, grass and shrubs would also reduce erosion by increasing the soil's ability to hold water and release it slowly into the stream.
The Latah County Planning and Zoning Commission had unanimously recommended denial of the zoning request.