SALT LAKE CITY When Brent Metcalfe compiled a book of essays last year suggesting that Mormonism's founding scripture wasn't the ancient history it purports to be, he expected some criticism.
Nearly a year later, he's getting it, in a vitriolic volume that exceeds his own book by 100 pages and seeks to expose him as a faith-destroying secularist masquerading, badly, as a well-meaning pursuer of historic truth.
Metcalfe, his fellow essayists and their publisher again have run afoul of the Foundation for Ancient Research and Mormon Studies (F.A.R.M.S.), and the gloves, if there ever were any, are off.
''Pseudo-pious,'' ''shoddy pseudoscholarship,'' ''deceptive and specious'' and ''distorted'' are just some of the barbs aimed at
Metcalfe and other contributors to ''New Approaches to the Book of Mormon: Explorations in Critical Methodology.''
The salvos contained in the 566-page ''Review of Books on the Book o
f Mormon'' come as no surprise, given the longstanding animus between scholars associated with F.A.R.M.S., many of them professors at church-owned Brigham Young University, and those published by the independent Signature Books.
Two years ago Signature threatened to sue F.A.R.M.S. for referring to some of its writers as ''anti-Mormon.'' Last week, a review by BYU history professor William Hamblin containing an encrypted message ''Metcalfe is butthead'' was hastily edited out after the ''Review'' had gone to press.
The cont
inuing scholarly battleground is the Book of Mormon, which church founder Joseph Smith said he translated ''by the gift and power of God'' from ancient gold plates given him by an angel. Most Mormons believe Smith and the book's claims for itself that it is a history of Israeli
tes who sailed to the Americas in 600 B.C. and were visited by a resurrected Jesus Christ.
''Take away the Book of Mormon and the revelations, and where is our religion? We have none,'' Smith said in 1834.
Indeed, there is nothing that sets the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its nearly 9 million members further apart from mainstream Christianity than its belief in the book as divinely revealed ancient scripture.
''Honest investigators will conclude that there are so many evidences that the Book of Mormon is an ancient text that they cannot confidently resolve the question against its authenticity, despite some unanswered questions that seem to support the negative determination,'' Mormon Apostle Dallin H. Oaks said at the F.A.R.M.S. annual dinner last October.
What separates the Book of Mormon's detractors from its defenders, Oaks said, is that the
former rely exclusively on scholarship, while the latter combine scholarship, faith and revelation.
Metcalfe and the nine other essayists in ''New Approaches'' most of them at least nominal Mormons place the Book of Mormon squarely in the 19th century. Most, including Metcalfe, see it as entirely Smith's creation.
The essayists, employing what Metcalfe calls ''literary- and historical-critical methods,'' question the book's authenticity on a variety of levels textual, archaeological, demo
graphic and linguistic.
In a few instances, they are credited by the F.A.R.M.S. reviewers for new insights, but some of the compliments are left-handed.
BYU political scientist Louis Mid
gley, for example, calls ''New Approaches'' an ''important event'' and ''the most sophisticated attack on the truth of the Book of Mormon currently available'' from sectarian sources ''or from the fringes of Mormon culture and intellectual life.''
In an interview, Metcalfe commended some of the Review's contributors, such as BYU law professor John Welch, for ''their spirit of reconciliation'' and civility. Others, he said, minimize
and obscure important issues by ''ad hominem attacks and hostility.''