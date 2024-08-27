SALT LAKE CITY When Brent Metcalfe compiled a book of essays last year suggesting that Mormonism's founding scripture wasn't the ancient history it purports to be, he expected some criticism.

Nearly a year later, he's getting it, in a vitriolic volume that exceeds his own book by 100 pages and seeks to expose him as a faith-destroying secularist masquerading, badly, as a well-meaning pursuer of historic truth.

Metcalfe, his fellow essayists and their publisher again have run afoul of the Foundation for Ancient Research and Mormon Studies (F.A.R.M.S.), and the gloves, if there ever were any, are off.

''Pseudo-pious,'' ''shoddy pseudoscholarship,'' ''deceptive and specious'' and ''distorted'' are just some of the barbs aimed at

Metcalfe and other contributors to ''New Approaches to the Book of Mormon: Explorations in Critical Methodology.''

The salvos contained in the 566-page ''Review of Books on the Book o

f Mormon'' come as no surprise, given the longstanding animus between scholars associated with F.A.R.M.S., many of them professors at church-owned Brigham Young University, and those published by the independent Signature Books.

Two years ago Signature threatened to sue F.A.R.M.S. for referring to some of its writers as ''anti-Mormon.'' Last week, a review by BYU history professor William Hamblin containing an encrypted message ''Metcalfe is butthead'' was hastily edited out after the ''Review'' had gone to press.

The cont

inuing scholarly battleground is the Book of Mormon, which church founder Joseph Smith said he translated ''by the gift and power of God'' from ancient gold plates given him by an angel. Most Mormons believe Smith and the book's claims for itself that it is a history of Israeli

tes who sailed to the Americas in 600 B.C. and were visited by a resurrected Jesus Christ.

''Take away the Book of Mormon and the revelations, and where is our religion? We have none,'' Smith said in 1834.