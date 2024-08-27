If Lewis-Clark State intends to be upwardly mobile in NAIA Pacific Northwest Region men's basketball, its ascent needs to begin tonight.

The Warriors begin a crucial region road trip this evening in Tacoma as they pay a visit to the University of Puget Sound. L-C, third place in the PNR with a 4-2 mark, and UPS, second at 6-2, tip off at 7 p.m. in the UPS Fieldhouse.

The swing continues Saturday as L-C goes to Lacey, Wash., to face last-place St. Martin's, 1-6, also in a 7 p.m. game.

''There's no mystery that this is a huge weekend for us,'' Warriors coach George Pfeifer said. ''We have to ability to put our destiny in our own hands.''

A win tonight would place L-C (14-8 overall) percentage points ahead of the Loggers (15-7), who are likely to lose more ground Saturday when they visit PNR frontrunner Western Washington.

The region's top two teams receive a first-round bye in the six-team single-elmination PNR playoffs and play host to a second-round game.

''If we sweep this weekend, it really strengthens our chances of having to win only two games (in the playoffs) to go to Tulsa (Okla., the site of the NAIA men's Division I national tournament),'' Pfeifer said. ''If we don't, things are going to be much tougher on us.''

side-out game. UPS features a prolific front line with 6-foot-7 posts Matt Droege and Casey Irgens, who average a composite 28 points and 12 rebounds a game, and likewise boast one of the nation's top 3-point team marks, a PNR-high 45.1 percent.

