StoriesFebruary 11, 1994

Jim Browitt

If Lewis-Clark State intends to be upwardly mobile in NAIA Pacific Northwest Region men's basketball, its ascent needs to begin tonight.

The Warriors begin a crucial region road trip this evening in Tacoma as they pay a visit to the University of Puget Sound. L-C, third place in the PNR with a 4-2 mark, and UPS, second at 6-2, tip off at 7 p.m. in the UPS Fieldhouse.

The swing continues Saturday as L-C goes to Lacey, Wash., to face last-place St. Martin's, 1-6, also in a 7 p.m. game.

''There's no mystery that this is a huge weekend for us,'' Warriors coach George Pfeifer said. ''We have to ability to put our destiny in our own hands.''

A win tonight would place L-C (14-8 overall) percentage points ahead of the Loggers (15-7), who are likely to lose more ground Saturday when they visit PNR frontrunner Western Washington.

The region's top two teams receive a first-round bye in the six-team single-elmination PNR playoffs and play host to a second-round game.

''If we sweep this weekend, it really strengthens our chances of having to win only two games (in the playoffs) to go to Tulsa (Okla., the site of the NAIA men's Division I national tournament),'' Pfeifer said. ''If we don't, things are going to be much tougher on us.''

The Loggers are traditionally tough on

the Warriors, posing a meticulously balanced in

side-out game. UPS features a prolific front line with 6-foot-7 posts Matt Droege and Casey Irgens, who average a composite 28 points and 12 rebounds a game, and likewise boast one of the nation's top 3-point team marks, a PNR-high 45.1 percent.

''With Puget Sound, if you get caught t

rying to stop one thing you can end up getting hurt by another,'' said Pfeifer, whose team was edged by the Loggers 90-86 in Lewiston on Jan. 12.

The Warriors played that game without their third-leading scorer, senior f

orward Randy Bakker, who has since returned full strength to the L-C lineup.

St. Martin's (6-17) is struggling to earn the PNR's final playoff spot, having lost to Simon Fraser 92-81 on Tuesday.

The Saints, who prefer an up-tempo pace, possess the region's leading scorer in Clint Bailey, averaging 22.4 points per game.

''We know they're going to

push the ball and we have to be prepared to handle it,'' said Pfeifer, whose team is coming off a 84-78 non-league loss to Whitworth Tuesday.

''We can't afford to spend an emotional bullet on a game like (Whitworth) because what we've got ahead of

us is much more important,'' Pfeifer said. ''We don't have to do anything astr

onomical to win, we just have to play well and guard well.''

