OROFINO Prostate and testicular cancer will be the topic of a public forum Wednesday night at the Washington Water Power auditorium in Orofino.
Stephen Kronholm, a former private practice urologist and staff member at Clearwater Valley Hospital at Orofino, will discuss symptoms and treatment for prostate conditions and cancer.
He also will demonstrate how to perform a testicular self exam, which is most commonly found in young men 15 to 35 years of age. Men with mothers and sisters with breast cancer are more at risk than the general population.
The forum is one of eight public forums sponsored by CVH, Medical Park Clinic and the CVH Foundation. They are free and open to the public.