StoriesMarch 9, 1994

Associated Press

WASHINGTON Congress must exempt some Northwest logging from U.S. environmental laws to provide enough affordable lumber to meet housing needs, the National Association of Home Builders said Tuesday.

The legislation is needed to insulate federal timber sales from the legal challenges environmentalists have used to halt logging on millions of acres of national forests with northern spotted owls, NHBA President Tommy Thompson said.

The so-called ''sufficiency language'' opposed by environmentalists would declare the logging plans to be sufficient to meet the Endangered Species Act and other wildlife protection regulations.

Without it, the Clinton administration will be unable to make good on its pledge to implement a forest management plan yielding 1.1 billion board feet of timber annually from federal forests in the region, Thompson said.

''With mills closing daily and the number of logs in the inventory pipeline rapidly dwindling, this situation is going to get worse before it g

ets better,'' he said at a news conference.

''It's up to Congress to bring some sanity to timber policy by enacting sufficiency language and putting an end to these court challenges,'' he said. ''Without it, tim

ber is going to remain hostage to environmental lawsuits.''

Thompson said Clinton's ''misguided'' Northwest logging policy is causing lumber prices to rise, preventing many people from buying their first home, including ''peopl

e who live in low-income housing projects.''

''Obviously the market is saying the plan is not working, the

gridlock has not removed itself and we still need relief,'' he said.

Logging has been

banned across federal forests with spotted owls in Oregon, Washington and northern California since U.S. District Judge William Dwyer ruled in 1991 that government timber harvests were violating environmental laws.

Timber
