WASHINGTON Congress must exempt some Northwest logging from U.S. environmental laws to provide enough affordable lumber to meet housing needs, the National Association of Home Builders said Tuesday.

The legislation is needed to insulate federal timber sales from the legal challenges environmentalists have used to halt logging on millions of acres of national forests with northern spotted owls, NHBA President Tommy Thompson said.

The so-called ''sufficiency language'' opposed by environmentalists would declare the logging plans to be sufficient to meet the Endangered Species Act and other wildlife protection regulations.

Without it, the Clinton administration will be unable to make good on its pledge to implement a forest management plan yielding 1.1 billion board feet of timber annually from federal forests in the region, Thompson said.

''With mills closing daily and the number of logs in the inventory pipeline rapidly dwindling, this situation is going to get worse before it g

ets better,'' he said at a news conference.

''It's up to Congress to bring some sanity to timber policy by enacting sufficiency language and putting an end to these court challenges,'' he said. ''Without it, tim