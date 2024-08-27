OROFINO Architectural Signs and Engraving, open since January, specializes in architectural signs, braille signs and advertising carriers for taxis.
Owned by Harry Gibson, Paul Williams and Ray Raymont, the shop is loca
ted at 1272 Shriver St., Orofino. They intend to sell their signs and ca
rriers nationwide through dealers and sales.
Much of the equipment was brought from Las Vegas when Gibson sold his store, Signs of the Times, and moved to Orofino. They are planning an open house the first week of March to show the community their manufacturing process.
Architectural Signs and Engraving is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.