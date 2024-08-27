The first published sign of the business-backed ''Drawbacks to t

he Drawdown'' campaign under way appeared Tuesday in the la

test newsletter of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.

The brochure touts the costs and losses of the potential 1996 Snake River reservoir drawdown and is the first tangible sign of the five-week multimedia public awareness campaign being conducted by the chambers in Lewiston and Clarkston.

The organizers of the campaign hope to accomplish a variety of things, said Lewiston Chamb

er Executive Director Daniel T. Schenkein.

Ultimately they hope to remove the drawdown decision from the political process and return it to the scientific arena, Schenkein said.

''Science is saying that drawdowns are not the most effective way to bring back the salmon,'' he said.

The single-sheet brochure was unveiled last week during the chamber's visit to the Idaho Legislature in Boise. It was disseminated this week in Lewiston only in the chamber's newsletter.

''Any planned Snake River drawdown would have its winners and losers,'' the brochure states.

''The winners,'' it continues, ''would include a small group of drawdown advocates relying on an unproven theory; the legal system waiting to press damage claims; the political (rather than scientific) process; and the tax man the money has to come from somewhere.

''The losers in a Snake River drawdown? That's us. We will lose the economic stability of our local economy; we will lose the wealth of recreational opportunities the river provides; we will lose the fish and other wildlife which will suffer from the drawdown; and we will lose money someone has to pay for it.''

The budget for the Drawbacks to the Drawdown campaign is $20,000

to $25,000, and advertising will appear in the valley, Spokane area,

Boise and Olympi

a, Schenkein said. Supporters also plan a trip to the

Washington Legislature while it is in session.

The brochure explains, using figures from the U.S. Army Corps of

Engineers, that a 1996 test drawdown will cost $30 million to plan

and $40 million to implement, with tests for the next three years

afterward to cost $30 million apiece.

Lost business revenue from the 1992 test, according to a survey

done by the Pioneer Ports River Alliance, was $2.9 million, the

brochure states. Physical damage to property was $1.1 million, it

says.

To back the chamber's position, Schenkein pointed Tuesday to the

latest information prepared by the Snake River Recovery Team of seven

scientists, who were appointed by the National Marine Fisheries