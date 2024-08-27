The first published sign of the business-backed ''Drawbacks to t
he Drawdown'' campaign under way appeared Tuesday in the la
test newsletter of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
The brochure touts the costs and losses of the potential 1996 Snake River reservoir drawdown and is the first tangible sign of the five-week multimedia public awareness campaign being conducted by the chambers in Lewiston and Clarkston.
The organizers of the campaign hope to accomplish a variety of things, said Lewiston Chamb
er Executive Director Daniel T. Schenkein.
Ultimately they hope to remove the drawdown decision from the political process and return it to the scientific arena, Schenkein said.
''Science is saying that drawdowns are not the most effective way to bring back the salmon,'' he said.
The single-sheet brochure was unveiled last week during the chamber's visit to the Idaho Legislature in Boise. It was disseminated this week in Lewiston only in the chamber's newsletter.
''Any planned Snake River drawdown would have its winners and losers,'' the brochure states.
''The winners,'' it continues, ''would include a small group of drawdown advocates relying on an unproven theory; the legal system waiting to press damage claims; the political (rather than scientific) process; and the tax man the money has to come from somewhere.
''The losers in a Snake River drawdown? That's us. We will lose the economic stability of our local economy; we will lose the wealth of recreational opportunities the river provides; we will lose the fish and other wildlife which will suffer from the drawdown; and we will lose money someone has to pay for it.''
The budget for the Drawbacks to the Drawdown campaign is $20,000
to $25,000, and advertising will appear in the valley, Spokane area,
Boise and Olympi
a, Schenkein said. Supporters also plan a trip to the
Washington Legislature while it is in session.
The brochure explains, using figures from the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers, that a 1996 test drawdown will cost $30 million to plan
and $40 million to implement, with tests for the next three years
afterward to cost $30 million apiece.
Lost business revenue from the 1992 test, according to a survey
done by the Pioneer Ports River Alliance, was $2.9 million, the
brochure states. Physical damage to property was $1.1 million, it
says.
To back the chamber's position, Schenkein pointed Tuesday to the
latest information prepared by the Snake River Recovery Team of seven
scientists, who were appointed by the National Marine Fisheries
Service.
The October 1993 draft report recommends a comprehensive approach
to rebuilding salmo
n stocks, including two options for improved
survival of fish migrating downstream better collection and
transportation of smolts around dams, or a reservoir drawdown, which
would increase the velocity of the river flow and theoretically flush
the smolts more quickly downriver.
''The Team finds,'' states the team's summary of its 1-inch thick
draft report, ''that a significantly improved smolt collection and
transportation program is the best option for long-term restoration
of Snake River salmon stocks, for reasons discussed in detail in this
document.''
Those reasons are the economic and social effects of a drawdown.
It also goes on to say, which Schenkein pointed to specifically,
''The Team has been thoroughly frustrated by the limited and too
often outdated information available for making key decisions for
future management of the river and restoration of its declining
salmon resources. The Team therefore recognizes that a final regional
and national choice probably cannot be made at this time between an
improved smolt transportation system, and drawdown of the four Snake
River reservoirs to riverb
ed level.''
To solve that problem, the team suggests a sequence of actions to
improve the information base, which includes a test drawdown,
improved collection and transportation around dams, use of Dworshak
Reservoir water to accelerate fish migration, dam modifications to
improve passage routes, controlled release of hatchery fish and
augmented studies of disease and its prevention.