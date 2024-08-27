BOISE Some of the superintendents of school districts involved in an educati
onal funding lawsuit will analyze the actions of the 1994 Idaho Legis
lature before deciding whether to proceed with the suit.
More than 40 districts filed suit against the state over school financing. Trial was delayed until next October to see what the Legislature did about sch
ool funding.
Attorney Robert Huntley, who represents a group of about 35 districts, on Monday filed an amended complaint, adding four districts to the list of plaintiffs. The new plaintiffs are the Lewiston, Lakeland, Kamiah and Wallace districts.
Also added as plaintiffs were 19 school children and parents.
The Legislature approved a change in the formula used to distribute state funding for public schools. During testimony before legislative committees, some superintendents said approving the change could lead them to drop the lawsuit.
But that didn't include the districts represented by Huntley, grouped as the Idaho Schools for Equal Educational Opportunity.
''I haven't met with my folks at all,'' Huntley said Tuesday. ''We won't know what we are going to do until we fully analyze the impact of the appropriation bill, the tax relief bill and the formula distribution bill.''
Huntley said many superintendents have been on spring break. ''I anticipate it will be at least two weeks before we make a decision,'' he said.
The Legislature approved a $95.5 million increase in school support, 18 percent. But as one of its last acts, the lawmakers approved a bill prepared by House Speaker Michael Simpson wiping out $127 million in school property taxes and not replacing the lost revenue.
The measure is in the hands of Gov. Cecil Andrus, who has until April 15 to veto the bill or let it become law without his signature. The governor already has declared he will not sign the bill.