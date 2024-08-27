Also added as plaintiffs were 19 school children and parents.

The Legislature approved a change in the formula used to distribute state funding for public schools. During testimony before legislative committees, some superintendents said approving the change could lead them to drop the lawsuit.

But that didn't include the districts represented by Huntley, grouped as the Idaho Schools for Equal Educational Opportunity.

''I haven't met with my folks at all,'' Huntley said Tuesday. ''We won't know what we are going to do until we fully analyze the impact of the appropriation bill, the tax relief bill and the formula distribution bill.''

Huntley said many superintendents have been on spring break. ''I anticipate it will be at least two weeks before we make a decision,'' he said.

The Legislature approved a $95.5 million increase in school support, 18 percent. But as one of its last acts, the lawmakers approved a bill prepared by House Speaker Michael Simpson wiping out $127 million in school property taxes and not replacing the lost revenue.

The measure is in the hands of Gov. Cecil Andrus, who has until April 15 to veto the bill or let it become law without his signature. The governor already has declared he will not sign the bill.