StoriesMarch 22, 1994

CRAIGMONT Highland School District teachers and school board members failed to reach an agreement at Monday's negotiating session, but Superintendent Dennis L. Carlson said the two sides are not far apart.

''I know both sides do want to wrap this up,'' Carlson said. ''The only thing that is really hanging up right now is the base salary.''

The two sides have agreed on benefits and paid leave time but are still negotiating salaries for the 1993-94 school year. ''We really should be in negotiation for the coming year rather than still in negotiations from last year,'' Carlson added.

A fact finder, hired to research district data, recommended the district raise the base salary from the current $16,800 to $1

7,388.

Tha

t would result in an overall 5.83 percent increase, changing the top salary from $29,090 to $30,110, which also corresponds with the latest school board offer.

However, the teachers maintain that because the salary scale was frozen for two years because of a failed levy, the district has some catching up to do on salaries.

Carlson said he is optimistic an agreement will be reached before spring break begins next week.

