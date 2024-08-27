CRAIGMONT Highland School District teachers and school board members failed to reach an agreement at Monday's negotiating session, but Superintendent Dennis L. Carlson said the two sides are not far apart.

''I know both sides do want to wrap this up,'' Carlson said. ''The only thing that is really hanging up right now is the base salary.''

The two sides have agreed on benefits and paid leave time but are still negotiating salaries for the 1993-94 school year. ''We really should be in negotiation for the coming year rather than still in negotiations from last year,'' Carlson added.

A fact finder, hired to research district data, recommended the district raise the base salary from the current $16,800 to $1

7,388.