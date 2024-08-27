Sections
April 17, 1994

The second in a series of town meetings sponsored by the Lewiston School District will be held Monday night at Orchards Elementary School.

The 7 p.m. meeting will focus on student test scores, grading, report cards and parent involvement.

Superintendent Joy C. Rapp, school board members, district administrators and teachers will attend the meeting.

The meetings are an opportunity for parents and patrons to hear about changes taking place in education, Rapp said.

The first meeting Thursday night drew an audience of about 100 people.

That meeting focused on outcome-based education, the district's new math and language arts curricula and the importance of parent involvement.

The same topics will be presented at another meeting at 7 p.m. April 26 at Whitman Elementary School.

The final meeting will focus again on test scores, grading and report cards. That meeting will be at 7 p.m. April 28 at Jenifer Junior High School.

School
