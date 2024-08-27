The second in a series of town meetings sponsored by the Lewiston School District will be held Monday night at Orchards Elementary School.

The 7 p.m. meeting will focus on student test scores, grading, report cards and parent involvement.

Superintendent Joy C. Rapp, school board members, district administrators and teachers will attend the meeting.

The meetings are an opportunity for parents and patrons to hear about changes taking place in education, Rapp said.