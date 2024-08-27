d> BOISE Architects of a sweeping plan aimed at resolving Idaho's school funding suit defended their proposal for more than two hours before the Senate Education Committee Tuesday.

But State Sen. Roger Madsen of Boise, the only committee member not to ask a question about the proposal, called it ''a dead thing'' after the public hearing, which will continue this morning.

The proposal has drawn fire from House Education Committee Chairman Ron Black of Twin Falls, Gov. Cecil D. Andrus and the Idaho Association of Commerce and

Industry.

But Senate President

P

ro-Tem Jerry Twiggs of Blackfoot, who attended the hearing, said he hopes to get the plan out of the education committee and onto the Senate floor for a vote.

The measure's backers said 90 percent of the state's 113 school districts support this proposal.

''I think the bill needs to go the floor and see whether there is that type of support or not,'' he said.

North central Idaho's school districts are divided about the plan, said Don Armstrong, president of the Idaho Schools for Equal Educational Opportunity and superintendent of the Potlatch School District.

At the end of the committee's hearing, state Sen. Gary Schroeder, R-Moscow, questioned how high property taxes would have to be raised in school districts that pay salaries above the proposed statewide salary allocation system.

Bob Haley, superintendent of the Meridi

an School District, said $18 million of the $95 million in additional state school support in the proposal would cover increased teacher salaries.

About $18 million more would pay for 606 more teachers to reduce class sizes, he said, and another $6 million would cover benefits.

About $48 million would be left over for districts to buy new textbooks, computers and supplies, Haley said.

''The system is only as good as what you do locally to mon

itor quality,'' he told state Sen. Mel Richardson, R-Idaho Falls.

In response to a question from Schroeder, Haley denied the school districts are trying to hand over local labor negotiations with teachers to the state with the creation of a statewide salary system. The proposal would allow individual districts to pay more than the state minimum.