d> BOISE Architects of a sweeping plan aimed at resolving Idaho's school funding suit defended their proposal for more than two hours before the Senate Education Committee Tuesday.
But State Sen. Roger Madsen of Boise, the only committee member not to ask a question about the proposal, called it ''a dead thing'' after the public hearing, which will continue this morning.
The proposal has drawn fire from House Education Committee Chairman Ron Black of Twin Falls, Gov. Cecil D. Andrus and the Idaho Association of Commerce and
Industry.
But Senate President
P
ro-Tem Jerry Twiggs of Blackfoot, who attended the hearing, said he hopes to get the plan out of the education committee and onto the Senate floor for a vote.
The measure's backers said 90 percent of the state's 113 school districts support this proposal.
''I think the bill needs to go the floor and see whether there is that type of support or not,'' he said.
North central Idaho's school districts are divided about the plan, said Don Armstrong, president of the Idaho Schools for Equal Educational Opportunity and superintendent of the Potlatch School District.
At the end of the committee's hearing, state Sen. Gary Schroeder, R-Moscow, questioned how high property taxes would have to be raised in school districts that pay salaries above the proposed statewide salary allocation system.
Bob Haley, superintendent of the Meridi
an School District, said $18 million of the $95 million in additional state school support in the proposal would cover increased teacher salaries.
About $18 million more would pay for 606 more teachers to reduce class sizes, he said, and another $6 million would cover benefits.
About $48 million would be left over for districts to buy new textbooks, computers and supplies, Haley said.
''The system is only as good as what you do locally to mon
itor quality,'' he told state Sen. Mel Richardson, R-Idaho Falls.
In response to a question from Schroeder, Haley denied the school districts are trying to hand over local labor negotiations with teachers to the state with the creation of a statewide salary system. The proposal would allow individual districts to pay more than the state minimum.
There are a lot of other areas to be
negotiated at the local level, he said.
But he later acknowledged there is the potential of a statewide teacher strike over salaries. But Washington has a similar system, he said, and hasn't experienced a statewide teacher strike.
Steve Norton, superintendent of the Blackfoot School District, said the proposal tackles the uniformity of school funding in the state because the two groups of districts
involved in the suit had to look at all issues that divide them.
The statewide salary system equalizes 80 percent of the budgets and programs of school districts because that percent of their budgets goes for employees, he said.
''If we were looking at this proposal without a lawsuit, I think th
ere would be more merit in what you a
re saying,'' said Senate Education Committee Chairman John Hansen, R-Idaho Falls.
Norton said he believes the architects of the proposal can demonstrate to lawmakers that uniformity and thoroughness of school funding have been addressed.
Fourth District Judge Gerald Schroeder's chambers will be empty in October, he predicted. Schroeder has given the Legislature this session to resolve
the school funding suit.
But Steve Ahrens, p
resident of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, testified that business leaders believe a statewide salary system drastically affects the fl
exibility of school districts to use their money efficiently.
Perhaps the most serious problem with the proposal is that it does little to change
and improve Idaho's educational system, Ahrens said.