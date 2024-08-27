WASHINGTON Rep. Ron Wyden urged Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt Thursday to review the Bureau of Land Management's entire operation in Western Oregon in light of a government audit alleging abuse of reforestation funds.

Wyden, D-Ore., said in a letter to Babbitt he was ''appalled'' by the Interior Department inspector general's conclusion that $5.4 million had been diverted from reforestation efforts to cover BLM administrative costs.

''How can we possibly justify this situation to timber workers who are losing family wage jobs in my home state of Oregon?'' Wyden asked.

''I respectfully request that your department undertake a full-fledged audit of this agency's spending and accounting practices in Western Oregon to determine the full extent of diversions from all program budgets assigned to reforestation and stand enhancement activities,'' he said.

Babbitt was traveling to California Thursday and had not yet seen Wyden's letter, but will take the request seriously, Babbitt's spokesman Kevin Sweeney said.

The inspector general said in an audit Wednesday that failure to properly fertilize, thin and maintain the BLM forests in Oregon could cost taxpayers anywhere from $36 million to $200 million in lost timber profits.

It contended the BLM neglected a whole range of forest development programs that would spur growth to help offset logging cutbacks tied to wildlife protection in the Pacific Northwest.