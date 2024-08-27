Water depth testing to determine the amount of siltation around the loading dock at the Port of Lewiston should be completed by the end of September, according to the port manager.

An engineer for Wyatt-Jaykim Engineers of Lewiston is in charge of the project, David R. Doeringsfeld told port commissioners Tuesday.

The siltation is not a problem at this point, Doeringsfeld said.

Last month Doeringsfeld reported siltation was causing minor trouble for barges and the last dredging was done four years ago.

Clearwater Management Co. is closing its log yard at the port, the commissioners also learned Tuesday. They also approved a 10-year contract with a new company to operate the shipping container business at the port and they approved the sale of a surplus lot in the port district.

Clearwater Management Co., which is a four-year-old timber management company that buys and sells raw logs and manages timberland, gave 90-day notice it plans to close its log yard, Doeringsfeld said.

The operation will move to Montana, he said. The company already has operations in Montana.

The company had been leasing about 10 acres at the port since April 1991 for about $1,950 per acre per month.