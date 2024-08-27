Water depth testing to determine the amount of siltation around the loading dock at the Port of Lewiston should be completed by the end of September, according to the port manager.
An engineer for Wyatt-Jaykim Engineers of Lewiston is in charge of the project, David R. Doeringsfeld told port commissioners Tuesday.
The siltation is not a problem at this point, Doeringsfeld said.
Last month Doeringsfeld reported siltation was causing minor trouble for barges and the last dredging was done four years ago.
Clearwater Management Co. is closing its log yard at the port, the commissioners also learned Tuesday. They also approved a 10-year contract with a new company to operate the shipping container business at the port and they approved the sale of a surplus lot in the port district.
Clearwater Management Co., which is a four-year-old timber management company that buys and sells raw logs and manages timberland, gave 90-day notice it plans to close its log yard, Doeringsfeld said.
The operation will move to Montana, he said. The company already has operations in Montana.
The company had been leasing about 10 acres at the port since April 1991 for about $1,950 per acre per month.
Doeringsfeld reported two other logging companies have expressed an interest in the property.
A 10-year contract with Gator Intermodal to operate the port's container shipping business was signed by port officials and Gator president Arthur T. Carll at the meeting. Carll also is owner of 3B's Transportation Co. in North Lewiston, which is a short-haul trucking company.
Carll out bid Brix Maritime for the contract and took over the operation at the end of July.
He reported 613 20-foot-equivalent containers were barged out of the port in August, another 302 containers were sent by rail and 10 sent out on trucks.
Container shipping so far this year is up 16 percent from last year and wheat and barley shipped out is up 17 percent. Other commodities, mostly logs, are down 34 percent.
The commissioners approved the sale of a 50-by-142-foot lot in the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue North to Al Haener, who has Haener Bros. Crane Service at 1918 Fourth Ave. N, for $20,000. The price is the amount the port paid for the lot in 1981.
The port doesn't have a use for the lot and doesn't own any adjacent property, Doeringsfeld said.