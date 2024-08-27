Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesSeptember 14, 1994

Lorraine Nelson

Water depth testing to determine the amount of siltation around the loading dock at the Port of Lewiston should be completed by the end of September, according to the port manager.

An engineer for Wyatt-Jaykim Engineers of Lewiston is in charge of the project, David R. Doeringsfeld told port commissioners Tuesday.

The siltation is not a problem at this point, Doeringsfeld said.

Last month Doeringsfeld reported siltation was causing minor trouble for barges and the last dredging was done four years ago.

Clearwater Management Co. is closing its log yard at the port, the commissioners also learned Tuesday. They also approved a 10-year contract with a new company to operate the shipping container business at the port and they approved the sale of a surplus lot in the port district.

Clearwater Management Co., which is a four-year-old timber management company that buys and sells raw logs and manages timberland, gave 90-day notice it plans to close its log yard, Doeringsfeld said.

The operation will move to Montana, he said. The company already has operations in Montana.

The company had been leasing about 10 acres at the port since April 1991 for about $1,950 per acre per month.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Doeringsfeld reported two other logging companies have expressed an interest in the property.

A 10-year contract with Gator Intermodal to operate the port's container shipping business was signed by port officials and Gator president Arthur T. Carll at the meeting. Carll also is owner of 3B's Transportation Co. in North Lewiston, which is a short-haul trucking company.

Carll out bid Brix Maritime for the contract and took over the operation at the end of July.

He reported 613 20-foot-equivalent containers were barged out of the port in August, another 302 containers were sent by rail and 10 sent out on trucks.

Container shipping so far this year is up 16 percent from last year and wheat and barley shipped out is up 17 percent. Other commodities, mostly logs, are down 34 percent.

The commissioners approved the sale of a 50-by-142-foot lot in the 1900 block of Fourth Avenue North to Al Haener, who has Haener Bros. Crane Service at 1918 Fourth Ave. N, for $20,000. The price is the amount the port paid for the lot in 1981.

The port doesn't have a use for the lot and doesn't own any adjacent property, Doeringsfeld said.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy