Lewis-Clark State College recently acknowledged the achievements of 267 students who qualified for the president's list by earning grade point averages of 3.75 or higher.

An additional 212 students earned places on the School of Technology dean's list or the academic vice president's list by earning grade point averages between 3.25 and 3.74. Students must complete at least 14 credit hours of graded classes to qualify for the recognition.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

ACADEMIC

(3.75 or higher)

Shanny Ackerman, Ryoko Anazawa, Glen Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Jamie Aston-Meador, Shelleigh Beeson, Bruce Bensching, Laurie Broneske, Susan Brown, Omar Bunu, Jordan Busby, Barbara Bush, Debra Camacho, Andrew Cleary, Joy Cobb, Cindy Cruthirds, Greer Curry, Kevin Delane, Brandy Denton, Trenton Derrick, JoAnn Dulley, Marcie Ells, Jennifer Feucht, Roxanne Feucht, Michael Fitzgerald, Laurell Haapanen, Chanda Halpin, Kevin Hammack, Allen Hancock, Deedra Hastings, Anthony Havens, James Hocevar, Jerry Hoene; Yumi Itoh, Sandra Jackson, Allan Johnson, Brendan Johnson, Charles Johnson, Deborah Johnson, Gwen Johnson, Cheryl Jurgens, Diane Kemp, Shawn Kerr, Hee-Jin Kim, Ioko Kobayashi, Mark Lamb, Philip Lame, John Lane, Dona Lannon, Yvonne Lean, Ting-Koung Lin, Michael McMenimen, Ronald Mikkelson, Brian Morrow, Julie Mosley, Steven Munson, Michiko Nishimura, Hongyan Niu, Ben Orr, Travis Osburn, Jodi Painter, Bryan Palmer, Andrew Pelton, Jennifer Quam, Lorrie Raymond; Angela Reeves, Suranjan Roy, Kenta Sakurai, Dorinda Schrupp, Rebecca Sharp, Tammy Shepherd, Garry Skinner, Shannon Smith, Dexter Soule, Leitha Spencer, Robert Stephenson, Carolyn Sweeney, Jason Taylor, Katherine Thompson, Susan Towne, Michele Tudeen, Paul Turner, Kristi Washburn, Renee Watson, Emiko Yamazki-Auclair, Mayumi Amaike, of LEWISTON; Cindy Allen, Tami Arnot, Rocky Aylor, Melissa Bashore, Helen Cramer, Margaret Ferguson, Kelley Gillie, Jake Gray, J. Noel Hardin, Susan Lawson, Sonyalee Nutsch, Brian Ploghoft, Katerina Robinson, Brenda Schneider, Tadashi Yoshikoshi, of CLARKSTON; Wendy Dub, Tiffany Garrison, Denise Shriver, Trapper Stewart, of OROFINO; Mona Agee, Donna Hauntz, Jeff Martin, Cynthia Prall, of KAMIAH; Marshall Mangum, Bruce Rumburg, of ASOTIN; Beverly Davie of AHSAHKA; Vickie Krupp of COUNCIL; Marlene Flynn of CRAIGMONT; Christina Dabritz of CULDESAC; Solara Linehan, Gregory Pannell, of GENESEE; Cynthia Hall, Dixie Johnson, Karen Schussler, of GRANGEVILLE; Helen Cooper-Heinen of JULIAETTA; Bonnie Butler, Andrea Kinzer of KENDRICK; Jody Brown, Angela Langston, of KOOSKIA; Debra Chin, John Netto of MOSCOW; Chad Arnzen of NEZ PERCE; Susan Olson of PECK; Dianne Cochran of PIERCE; Amy Freeburg, Tuesday Johnson of PLUMMER; Helen Freeland of RIGGINS; Anthony Pottenger of SANTA; Tamara Jones of STITES; Annette Lacey of WEIPPE; Ba

rbara Sutterfield of POMEROY. PRESIDENT'S LIST

SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY

(3.75 or higher)

Verna Adams, Patricia Boone, Brandee Brood, Tammy Brown, Terry Colegrove, Jill Collins, Brandee Cook, William Crutcher, Russell Cutino, Jeffrey Dingman, Douglas Fitting, Brian Frary, Clifford George, Sue Grogan, Gary Hall, Michelle Hall, Gloria Hancock, David Hubble, Michael Jacobs, David Lawrence, Dorothy Leach, Tamara Leonard, Daniel Litchfield, Doris Maxwell, Teresa Middlekoop, Robert Nickel, Dale Peterson, Diana Sater, Richard Shedd, Kerith Tolman, Ray Ulery, Ken Weaver, Lynne Whisner, Dennis Yukl, of LEWISTON; Mary Cass, Gordon Davis, Timothy Eckhart, Gary Marcott, Craig Nelson, Greg Short, Cheryl Smith, Lance Wilson, Bruce Yarborough, of CLARKSTON; Angela Fisher, Marty Fisher, Scott McLaughlin, Michael Scroggins, of MOSCOW; Heidi Arneson, Kelly Brewer, Steven Halbmaier, Brenda Kestner, of OROFINO; Grace Porter, Michael Spears, John Stanton, Kevin Tuning,

of KAMIAH; Troy Biesecker, Jennifer Howard, Melony

Link, Angela Morrow, Ladana Straw, of KOOSKIA; William O'Blenness of ASOTIN; Ryan Kirk of BOVILL; Kenneth Geis, Debbie Wensman of COTTONWOOD; Brett Kinzer, Melanie Moore of CRAIGMONT; Terri Barton, David Crane, Evan Parker of CULDESAC; Nathan Nickles, Michael Spaulding of DEARY: ; Jane Sarbacher of FERDINAND; Sherrie Spencer of GRANGEVILLE; Linda Anderson, Joe Heath of JULIETTA; David Carlin, Susan Rodriguez of LAPWAI; Diane Simon of LENORE; DeeDee Arnzen, Michelle Deter of NEZPERCE; Travis Heath, James Reynolds of PIERCE; Kimberly Reeves of PLUMMER; William Miller of REUBENS; Stephen Spencer of WEIPPE; Leslie Klement of WHITE BIRD; George Hiatt-Weller of ALBION; Melissa Thompson of COLFAX; Merry Field, Sharon Ryan of PULLMAN; Craig Holland of UNIONTOWN. ACADEMIC VICE-PRESIDENT'S

LIST

(3.25 3.74)

Mark Arnot, Jane Baldwin, Lindsay Beacham, Salena Becker, Brian Birdsell, Polly Blasko, Heather Brooks, Lisa Call, Karen Christensen, Sheila Devorak, Virginia Duncan, Anita Eldred, Cherie Folk, Jack Fuller, Brenda Hahn, Terri Hart, Nicole Heitzman, Sara Hill, John Hobbs, Michelle Holloway, John Jessup, Charlene Kaufman, Tomoko Kawaguchi, Eva Kennedy, Hirofumi KII; Kimitoshi Kimura, Margo Kinney, Megumi Kondo, Matthew Krahn, Jennifer Langager, Shannon Lusby, Bryan McFarland, Kevin McGalliard, Chieko Merrill, Dennis Montoya, Mary Moss, Kathleen Nees, Yukiko Noge, Noriko Okojima, Deborah Petticolas, Amy Pollock, Suellen Rachall, Loretta Riener, Therese Rogers, Bernadette Rudy, Annette Schraufnagel, Larry Schwab, Sandra Smith, Sherrilyn Stone, Amelia Stormes-Bedard, Shu-WenSu, Sadaki Takeda, Autumn Vigliotta, Charles Walker, Janine Wallace, Richard Williamson, David Winkle, James Wittenauer, of LEWISTON; Michael Barkhuff, Dianna Becker, Brandi Burklund, Kopper Campbell, Deborah Cox, Frederic David, Kristi Guenther, Leslie Henroid, Mary Jo Kaczmarski, Yasuhiko Matsuda, Joshua Newman, Brian Olson, Cynthia Schmidt, Lisa Thornton, of CLARKSTON; Teresa Barker, Jacci Mitchell, Lupe Sims, Cari Terherst, of OROFINO; Rebecca Miller of ASOTIN; Andrew Hottinger of CRAIGMONT; Tammy Anderson, Tara Duclos of CULDESAC; Autumn Gestrin of DONNELLY; Jill Baldwin, John Theiss of ELK CITY; Rebecca Waag of GENESEE; Jason Fales, Eric Jordan of GRANGEVILLE; Tonya Lustig of KAMIAH; Wendy Hamlin of KENDRICK; Janine Filon, Brenda Reed of KOOSKIA; Walter Joyce, Vernon Lewis of LENORE; Holly Kraus of NEZPERCE; Mimi Hairston of PECK; Amy Jared, Jonathon Painter of PIERCE; Deborah Hays of RIGGINS; Michelle Dobson of WEIPPE. SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY

DEAN'S LIST (3.25 3.74)

Dorann Anderson, Lora Atwood, Yvonne Baker, Holly Barcklay, Lavonna Barden, Donald Beck, Kevin Brooks Jr., Jenny Butler, Mark Calene, Leah Cavanaugh, Joseph Collins, Donald Dumont, Shannon Foote, William Foust, Travis Gordon, Kenneth Gorley, Tanna Hanks, Ronald Hawk, Chad Heath, Melissa Heuett, De

shane Hubbard, A

llen Jordan, Thomas Marlatt, Carol Munsey, Scott Neumann, Tarek Neumann, Julie Peterson, Angie Reintjes, Varunee Rungthanaruk, Bryce Scrimsher, Kelley Seale, Tom Seale, Darryl Sledge, Kenneth Smith, Melvin Sonnen, Wayne Stucker, Melody Taylor, James Teichmer, Kevin Vannoy, Robert Wells, Melissa Wilson, Anthony Zumhofe, of LEWISTON; Merry Budach, William Eggert, Michael Gabrial, Donna Marcott, Patricia Purcell, Jessie Schmidt, Cheryl Yarborough, of CLARKSTON; Angela Biebow, Kathleen Godaw