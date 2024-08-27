Lewis-Clark State College recently acknowledged the achievements of 267 students who qualified for the president's list by earning grade point averages of 3.75 or higher.
An additional 212 students earned places on the School of Technology dean's list or the academic vice president's list by earning grade point averages between 3.25 and 3.74. Students must complete at least 14 credit hours of graded classes to qualify for the recognition.
PRESIDENT'S LIST
ACADEMIC
(3.75 or higher)
Shanny Ackerman, Ryoko Anazawa, Glen Anderson, Kyle Anderson, Jamie Aston-Meador, Shelleigh Beeson, Bruce Bensching, Laurie Broneske, Susan Brown, Omar Bunu, Jordan Busby, Barbara Bush, Debra Camacho, Andrew Cleary, Joy Cobb, Cindy Cruthirds, Greer Curry, Kevin Delane, Brandy Denton, Trenton Derrick, JoAnn Dulley, Marcie Ells, Jennifer Feucht, Roxanne Feucht, Michael Fitzgerald, Laurell Haapanen, Chanda Halpin, Kevin Hammack, Allen Hancock, Deedra Hastings, Anthony Havens, James Hocevar, Jerry Hoene; Yumi Itoh, Sandra Jackson, Allan Johnson, Brendan Johnson, Charles Johnson, Deborah Johnson, Gwen Johnson, Cheryl Jurgens, Diane Kemp, Shawn Kerr, Hee-Jin Kim, Ioko Kobayashi, Mark Lamb, Philip Lame, John Lane, Dona Lannon, Yvonne Lean, Ting-Koung Lin, Michael McMenimen, Ronald Mikkelson, Brian Morrow, Julie Mosley, Steven Munson, Michiko Nishimura, Hongyan Niu, Ben Orr, Travis Osburn, Jodi Painter, Bryan Palmer, Andrew Pelton, Jennifer Quam, Lorrie Raymond; Angela Reeves, Suranjan Roy, Kenta Sakurai, Dorinda Schrupp, Rebecca Sharp, Tammy Shepherd, Garry Skinner, Shannon Smith, Dexter Soule, Leitha Spencer, Robert Stephenson, Carolyn Sweeney, Jason Taylor, Katherine Thompson, Susan Towne, Michele Tudeen, Paul Turner, Kristi Washburn, Renee Watson, Emiko Yamazki-Auclair, Mayumi Amaike, of LEWISTON; Cindy Allen, Tami Arnot, Rocky Aylor, Melissa Bashore, Helen Cramer, Margaret Ferguson, Kelley Gillie, Jake Gray, J. Noel Hardin, Susan Lawson, Sonyalee Nutsch, Brian Ploghoft, Katerina Robinson, Brenda Schneider, Tadashi Yoshikoshi, of CLARKSTON; Wendy Dub, Tiffany Garrison, Denise Shriver, Trapper Stewart, of OROFINO; Mona Agee, Donna Hauntz, Jeff Martin, Cynthia Prall, of KAMIAH; Marshall Mangum, Bruce Rumburg, of ASOTIN; Beverly Davie of AHSAHKA; Vickie Krupp of COUNCIL; Marlene Flynn of CRAIGMONT; Christina Dabritz of CULDESAC; Solara Linehan, Gregory Pannell, of GENESEE; Cynthia Hall, Dixie Johnson, Karen Schussler, of GRANGEVILLE; Helen Cooper-Heinen of JULIAETTA; Bonnie Butler, Andrea Kinzer of KENDRICK; Jody Brown, Angela Langston, of KOOSKIA; Debra Chin, John Netto of MOSCOW; Chad Arnzen of NEZ PERCE; Susan Olson of PECK; Dianne Cochran of PIERCE; Amy Freeburg, Tuesday Johnson of PLUMMER; Helen Freeland of RIGGINS; Anthony Pottenger of SANTA; Tamara Jones of STITES; Annette Lacey of WEIPPE; Ba
rbara Sutterfield of POMEROY. PRESIDENT'S LIST
SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY
(3.75 or higher)
Verna Adams, Patricia Boone, Brandee Brood, Tammy Brown, Terry Colegrove, Jill Collins, Brandee Cook, William Crutcher, Russell Cutino, Jeffrey Dingman, Douglas Fitting, Brian Frary, Clifford George, Sue Grogan, Gary Hall, Michelle Hall, Gloria Hancock, David Hubble, Michael Jacobs, David Lawrence, Dorothy Leach, Tamara Leonard, Daniel Litchfield, Doris Maxwell, Teresa Middlekoop, Robert Nickel, Dale Peterson, Diana Sater, Richard Shedd, Kerith Tolman, Ray Ulery, Ken Weaver, Lynne Whisner, Dennis Yukl, of LEWISTON; Mary Cass, Gordon Davis, Timothy Eckhart, Gary Marcott, Craig Nelson, Greg Short, Cheryl Smith, Lance Wilson, Bruce Yarborough, of CLARKSTON; Angela Fisher, Marty Fisher, Scott McLaughlin, Michael Scroggins, of MOSCOW; Heidi Arneson, Kelly Brewer, Steven Halbmaier, Brenda Kestner, of OROFINO; Grace Porter, Michael Spears, John Stanton, Kevin Tuning,
of KAMIAH; Troy Biesecker, Jennifer Howard, Melony
Link, Angela Morrow, Ladana Straw, of KOOSKIA; William O'Blenness of ASOTIN; Ryan Kirk of BOVILL; Kenneth Geis, Debbie Wensman of COTTONWOOD; Brett Kinzer, Melanie Moore of CRAIGMONT; Terri Barton, David Crane, Evan Parker of CULDESAC; Nathan Nickles, Michael Spaulding of DEARY: ; Jane Sarbacher of FERDINAND; Sherrie Spencer of GRANGEVILLE; Linda Anderson, Joe Heath of JULIETTA; David Carlin, Susan Rodriguez of LAPWAI; Diane Simon of LENORE; DeeDee Arnzen, Michelle Deter of NEZPERCE; Travis Heath, James Reynolds of PIERCE; Kimberly Reeves of PLUMMER; William Miller of REUBENS; Stephen Spencer of WEIPPE; Leslie Klement of WHITE BIRD; George Hiatt-Weller of ALBION; Melissa Thompson of COLFAX; Merry Field, Sharon Ryan of PULLMAN; Craig Holland of UNIONTOWN. ACADEMIC VICE-PRESIDENT'S
LIST
(3.25 3.74)
Mark Arnot, Jane Baldwin, Lindsay Beacham, Salena Becker, Brian Birdsell, Polly Blasko, Heather Brooks, Lisa Call, Karen Christensen, Sheila Devorak, Virginia Duncan, Anita Eldred, Cherie Folk, Jack Fuller, Brenda Hahn, Terri Hart, Nicole Heitzman, Sara Hill, John Hobbs, Michelle Holloway, John Jessup, Charlene Kaufman, Tomoko Kawaguchi, Eva Kennedy, Hirofumi KII; Kimitoshi Kimura, Margo Kinney, Megumi Kondo, Matthew Krahn, Jennifer Langager, Shannon Lusby, Bryan McFarland, Kevin McGalliard, Chieko Merrill, Dennis Montoya, Mary Moss, Kathleen Nees, Yukiko Noge, Noriko Okojima, Deborah Petticolas, Amy Pollock, Suellen Rachall, Loretta Riener, Therese Rogers, Bernadette Rudy, Annette Schraufnagel, Larry Schwab, Sandra Smith, Sherrilyn Stone, Amelia Stormes-Bedard, Shu-WenSu, Sadaki Takeda, Autumn Vigliotta, Charles Walker, Janine Wallace, Richard Williamson, David Winkle, James Wittenauer, of LEWISTON; Michael Barkhuff, Dianna Becker, Brandi Burklund, Kopper Campbell, Deborah Cox, Frederic David, Kristi Guenther, Leslie Henroid, Mary Jo Kaczmarski, Yasuhiko Matsuda, Joshua Newman, Brian Olson, Cynthia Schmidt, Lisa Thornton, of CLARKSTON; Teresa Barker, Jacci Mitchell, Lupe Sims, Cari Terherst, of OROFINO; Rebecca Miller of ASOTIN; Andrew Hottinger of CRAIGMONT; Tammy Anderson, Tara Duclos of CULDESAC; Autumn Gestrin of DONNELLY; Jill Baldwin, John Theiss of ELK CITY; Rebecca Waag of GENESEE; Jason Fales, Eric Jordan of GRANGEVILLE; Tonya Lustig of KAMIAH; Wendy Hamlin of KENDRICK; Janine Filon, Brenda Reed of KOOSKIA; Walter Joyce, Vernon Lewis of LENORE; Holly Kraus of NEZPERCE; Mimi Hairston of PECK; Amy Jared, Jonathon Painter of PIERCE; Deborah Hays of RIGGINS; Michelle Dobson of WEIPPE. SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY
DEAN'S LIST (3.25 3.74)
Dorann Anderson, Lora Atwood, Yvonne Baker, Holly Barcklay, Lavonna Barden, Donald Beck, Kevin Brooks Jr., Jenny Butler, Mark Calene, Leah Cavanaugh, Joseph Collins, Donald Dumont, Shannon Foote, William Foust, Travis Gordon, Kenneth Gorley, Tanna Hanks, Ronald Hawk, Chad Heath, Melissa Heuett, De
shane Hubbard, A
llen Jordan, Thomas Marlatt, Carol Munsey, Scott Neumann, Tarek Neumann, Julie Peterson, Angie Reintjes, Varunee Rungthanaruk, Bryce Scrimsher, Kelley Seale, Tom Seale, Darryl Sledge, Kenneth Smith, Melvin Sonnen, Wayne Stucker, Melody Taylor, James Teichmer, Kevin Vannoy, Robert Wells, Melissa Wilson, Anthony Zumhofe, of LEWISTON; Merry Budach, William Eggert, Michael Gabrial, Donna Marcott, Patricia Purcell, Jessie Schmidt, Cheryl Yarborough, of CLARKSTON; Angela Biebow, Kathleen Godaw
a, Timothy Ickes, Katie Northcutt of GRANGEVILLE; Nicole George, Larry Marek, James Spencer, Gia Wilson of LAPWAI; Patsy Bennett, Sarah Ereti, Deborah Lewis, Phillip Schultz, Jr., Teresa Scroggins of MOSCOW; Eric Fleming, Terri Salomonson, Geoff Schneider, Jamie Vigil of OROFINO; Michelle F
risbey of ASOTIN; Tamara Kimberling, William Kimberling of BOVILL; Erick Hall, Tate Vallem of CRAIGMONT; Deanna Johnson of FERDINAND; Shannon Giese, Jenifer Hudson of JULIETTA; Heather Johnson, Roger Mahler of KAMIAH; Elizabeth Earp of LENORE; Julie Cuthbert of PLUMMER; Barry Johnson of STITES; Lisa Kathanimane of TROY; Kerri Gibbar of WEIPPE. *
COLTON The administration of Colton Junior and Senior high schools have announced the names of students who placed on the honor roll for the first semester.
Achieving a 4.0 grade point average were: Seventh grade Ejily Olsen, Trung Truong, Patti Whitcomb and Megham Wittman; Freshman Bryce Weber; Junirs Beth Meyer; Senior Tanya Druffel.
Attaining a 3.4-3.99 grade point average were: Seventh grade Blake Baker; Eighth grade Chris Dos
tal and Binh Truong; Freshmen Francie Mayer, Jennifer Semler, Cassie Walters, Sandy Whitcomb and Ann Wolf; Sophomores Emily Druffel and Tom Truong; Juniors Terry Busch and Andrea Faerber; Seniors Casey Kinzer and Susan Mayer.
Achieving a 3.0-3.39 grade point average were: Seventh grade Josh Dahman and Renae Duncan; Freshmen Eric Druffel, Jackie Fiegel, Joe Heitstuman, Brandy Reisenauer and Janel Swain; Sophomores Michael Bingman, Chris Davis, Mitzi Druffel, Lucas Duncan, Hannah Egland, Emma Giden, Amanda Kimble, Maria Recken and Jeremy Semler; Juniors Lynn Arnhold, Justin Druffel, Jeremy Keller and Sarah Merk; Seniors Damon Buck, Shannon Connerley, Nathan Egland, Jackie McArthur and Nicole Schaeffer.
GENESEE Officials at Genesee Junior and Senior high schools have announced the names of students who placed on the honor roll during the first semester.
Achieving a 4.0 grade point average were: Seventh grade Joni Baumgartner, Tiffany Hampton, Rachel Magers and Libby Neumann; Eighth grade Chris Baumgartner, Jerry Bennett, Aletha Falen and Meagan Newbry; Freshmen Megan Bennett, Ellie Moser and Nathan Teigen; Sophomores Annie Grieser; Juniors Courtney Grieser, Lesley Hampton and Gina Z
enner; Seniors Cristi Coleman, Katie Moser
, Laurie Southard and Jamie Stephenson.
Attaining a 3.6-3.99 grade point average were: Seventh grade Teague Ashburn, Kelly Blume, Krissy Dennler, Nathan Lilya, C.J. Mayer and Elizabeth Scherling; Eighth grade Anna Allen, Jill Bielen
berg, Patrick Bielenberg, Mindy Johnson, Emma Linehan, Katie B. Moser, Jake
Scharnhorst and Aubrey Todd; Freshmen Jillann Blume, Seth Isaacks and Louie Scharnhorst; Sophomores T.J. Boyd, Renee Harper, Jake Jokisaari, Kitty McCorkle and Josh Tyler; Juniors Jason Bennett, Shelly Bielenberg, Jody Geltz, Julie Iverson and Christa Johnson; Senior Mary Myers.
Achieving a 3.3-3.59 grade point average were: Seventh grade Tom George, Jenny Luedke, David Redick, Stacey Stout and Jennifer Sturman; Eighth grade Jeff Gray and B.J. Teichmer; Freshman Colby Aherin; Sophomores Blake Bielenberg, Kip Mayer, Jennifer Krein and Kelly Lyons; Junior Krista Teichmer; Senior Katy Waag.
Officials at Shiloh Christian School at Lewiston have released the names of students who placed on the honor roll during the first semester.
They are: Seventh grade Bethany Andrews-4.0, Chris Raykovich-3.86 and Lacey Alboucq-3.71; Eighth g
rade Aimee Noble-3.86 and Josh Thiriot-3.71; Freshman Sharleen Kazda-4.0; Junior Kristen Cosby-4.0; Senior Aaron Betts-4.0.