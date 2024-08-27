Clarkston's former mayor engaged in a coverup of sexual harassment allegations in the town's fire department, according to a former city councilman.
The investigation former Mayor Howard L. (Irish) Clovis did conduct wasn't adequate, said Charles E. (Ted) Maxwell Jr., who was on the city council until November.
Clovis, who as mayor had final say in personnel matters, found no grounds to discipline any employees.
Karon M. Fullerton filed a notice of claim against the city of Clarkston in November alleging sexual harassment, including intercourse and oral sex,
while she worked in the fire department in 1978. Clarkston Fire Chief Robert G. Berreman was named in a second version of the notice of claim filed in December.
''We're saying she's a Kleenex in the way we've treated her
so far,'' Maxwell said.
Clovis called Maxwell's statements a joke. ''I don't comment on ridiculous statements like that,'' he said.
Clovis reviewed the statements of the people interviewed by the Asotin County Sheriff's Department and inter
viewed one active, two inactive and two volunteer firefighters, according to a letter he sent to t
he city council.
Asked how he knew the people he talked to were credible, Clovis said, ''I don't think that's anybody's business.''
Maxwell also challenged Clarkston Mayor Gordon M. Tower to reexamine Clovis' investigation. If any wrong doing occurred those responsible need to be punished, Maxwell said.
But Tower said he has studied the same information Clovis used in his inquiry and has no
plans to address it again. ''I have to respect what he (Clovis) did as mayor and I hope someone else would respect what I do
as mayor,'' Tower said.
If the new council members don't push Tower to reconsider Clovis' decision, they will be participating in another coverup of Fullerton's allegations, Maxwell said.
''They've got the investigation and all the information and no one has done what is ethically right,'' Maxwell said.
The council appears to be split on the issue.
City Councilman Clifford W. Wasem agrees with Maxwell that Clovis ''swept it under the rug.''
''The mayor told me no matter what types of indiscretions are uncovered he's not going to change his mind,'' Wasem said.
Tower declined to respond to Wasem's comment directly. ''I'm not going to change. I'm not going to get into a verbal fight with these yo-yos,'' he said.
Councilwoman Gwen
doly
n L. Schwane disputes Maxwell's accusations.
The council voted unanimously Monday to interview the officers in the sheriff's department who investigated the Fullerton case. The council will only be using the information to help them determine how to handle Fullerton's claim.
The council already examined the Fullerton case, Schwane said. If any new information surfaces, the council will consider it, she said.
Those who are forcing the Fullerton issue are ''trying to make the fire chief look bad in order to get rid of him,'' Schwane said. ''It's just mo
re mudslinging.''