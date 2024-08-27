Clarkston's former mayor engaged in a coverup of sexual harassment allegations in the town's fire department, according to a former city councilman.

The investigation former Mayor Howard L. (Irish) Clovis did conduct wasn't adequate, said Charles E. (Ted) Maxwell Jr., who was on the city council until November.

Clovis, who as mayor had final say in personnel matters, found no grounds to discipline any employees.

Karon M. Fullerton filed a notice of claim against the city of Clarkston in November alleging sexual harassment, including intercourse and oral sex,

while she worked in the fire department in 1978. Clarkston Fire Chief Robert G. Berreman was named in a second version of the notice of claim filed in December.

''We're saying she's a Kleenex in the way we've treated her

so far,'' Maxwell said.

Clovis called Maxwell's statements a joke. ''I don't comment on ridiculous statements like that,'' he said.

Clovis reviewed the statements of the people interviewed by the Asotin County Sheriff's Department and inter

viewed one active, two inactive and two volunteer firefighters, according to a letter he sent to t

he city council.

Asked how he knew the people he talked to were credible, Clovis said, ''I don't think that's anybody's business.''

Maxwell also challenged Clarkston Mayor Gordon M. Tower to reexamine Clovis' investigation. If any wrong doing occurred those responsible need to be punished, Maxwell said.

But Tower said he has studied the same information Clovis used in his inquiry and has no

plans to address it again. ''I have to respect what he (Clovis) did as mayor and I hope someone else would respect what I do