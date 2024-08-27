OLYMPIA Proposals to
quell youth violence, and a tax and spending plan to pay for them are being thrashed out behind closed doors in the final days of the 1994 legislative session.
The House last week sent the Senate a pair of anti-youth violence measures that together were estimated to cost more than $200 million in construction and operating costs in this two-ye
ar budget period alone.
House leaders insisted the cost would be more like $33 million, a figure Senate leaders scoffed at.
The Senate has two counterproposals, both of which are in the Senate Rules Committee while membe
rs debate the legislation in closed caucus.
The measures, an amended HB2319 and SB2906, each would cost more than $50 million in the coming two-year biennium in operating and capital costs, fiscal analysts said.