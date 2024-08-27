The president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry is an odd one to be joining the coalition to prevent tax activist Ron Rankin's attempt to limit the property tax in a wanton way.

Steve Ahrens and IACI supported a bill in this year's Legislature that would have done pretty much the same thing.

The only glaring difference between Rankin and IACI lobbyists like Ahrens is that

Rankin is a well-recognized tax crank whereas Ahrens and his fellow political bunglers sometimes masquerade as selfless citizens.

Two years ago Rankin offered an initiative to put a cap on property taxes without providing for an increase in fairer taxes to replace the lost revenue. Rankin had the right idea: Move local government especially schools away from dependence on the property tax, which is extracted even when you lose your shirt.

But he didn't go far enough. He provided no relacement revenue from the income tax or from some other more equitable tax that respects ability to pay. His plan would have gutted public services.

That initiative was defeated, partly because state and local political leaders pe

rsuaded the voters it was too extreme. The voters were told that, if they rejected Rankin's plan, the Legislature would surely produce a more responsible form of property tax relief.