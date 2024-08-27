The president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry is an odd one to be joining the coalition to prevent tax activist Ron Rankin's attempt to limit the property tax in a wanton way.
Steve Ahrens and IACI supported a bill in this year's Legislature that would have done pretty much the same thing.
The only glaring difference between Rankin and IACI lobbyists like Ahrens is that
Rankin is a well-recognized tax crank whereas Ahrens and his fellow political bunglers sometimes masquerade as selfless citizens.
Two years ago Rankin offered an initiative to put a cap on property taxes without providing for an increase in fairer taxes to replace the lost revenue. Rankin had the right idea: Move local government especially schools away from dependence on the property tax, which is extracted even when you lose your shirt.
But he didn't go far enough. He provided no relacement revenue from the income tax or from some other more equitable tax that respects ability to pay. His plan would have gutted public services.
That initiative was defeated, partly because state and local political leaders pe
rsuaded the voters it was too extreme. The voters were told that, if they rejected Rankin's plan, the Legislature would surely produce a more responsible form of property tax relief.
And for a time this year, it appeared that wish would be fulfilled. A bipartisan plan emerged to remodel the Idaho tax system, collecting less revenue from the property tax and more from the sales tax.
But that plan was opposed by Ahrens and company, among others. And so at the last minute, House Speaker Mike Simpson aided, abbetted and encouraged by Ahrens passed a variation on the old Rankin plan. They cut the devil out of the property tax funding behind schools and, in its place just like Rankin two years before offered only the prayer and the hope that the Idaho economy might grow enough to produce more revenue than is now showing. Like Rankin, they would have funded the schools with wishes and moonbeams.
Fortunately, Gov. Ceci
l Andrus vetoed that bill. Somebody had to show some fiscal responsibility.
And so Rankin is back again with another go at his rejected initiative. This time he would again cap property taxes at 1 percent of value. And he would repeal all property
tax financing behind schools, counting on the Legislature and those wishes and moonbeams to keep the schools afloat.
In some ways, that's preferable to the Simpson plan and to another failure in the Legislature to do anything. The Rankin plan is so extreme, so nutty on the face of it, that, if it passed, the Legislature would almost be compelled to act. So the Rankin plan does have the virtue of shock treatment. And maybe it is the only way giv
en the kind of legislatures chronically inflicted on Idaho to bring about tax reform. B.H.