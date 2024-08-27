PULLMAN Some time after the basketballs are put away in favor of baseballs and track spikes, Asotin can look back on its hoop season with a sense of accomplishment.
Wednesday, however, disappointment was the norm.
LaCrosse-Washtucna, a sub-.500 team, upset the top-ranked Panthers 62-58 in a loser-out game of th
e Southeast B District boys' tournament at Beasl
ey Coliseum.
Asotin ends its season at 21-3, the best in school history.
''After we get over the hurt it's a season they can really be proud of,'' Asotin coach Don Detrick said.