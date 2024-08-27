TACOMA Cold free throw shooting doomed Pullman in its opening conte

st of the Washington Class AA state girls' basketball tournament Wednesday at

the Tacoma Dome.

The Greyhounds hit just 5 of 18 free throws en route to a 35-34 loss to Gig Harbor.

''We were in a position to win it and the shots they just didn't fall,'' Pullman coach Jim Merk said. ''I've never seen us shoot so poorly from the free throw line in my life.''

Gig Harbor fared only slightly better from the free throw line, going 9 for 18.