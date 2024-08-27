Sections
StoriesMarch 10, 1994

TACOMA Cold free throw shooting doomed Pullman in its opening conte

st of the Washington Class AA state girls' basketball tournament Wednesday at

the Tacoma Dome.

The Greyhounds hit just 5 of 18 free throws en route to a 35-34 loss to Gig Harbor.

''We were in a position to win it and the shots they just didn't fall,'' Pullman coach Jim Merk said. ''I've never seen us shoot so poorly from the free throw line in my life.''

Gig Harbor fared only slightly better from the free throw line, going 9 for 18.

The Greyhounds will play Mount Vernon tonight at 10 in a loser-out contest. Mount Vernon fell to West Valley of Yakima 60-59 Wednesday.

Melissa Schlettert scored 10 points to lead the Greyhounds.

Becky Potter scored eight points to lead Gig Harbor.

PULLMAN (34) Jenny Linehan 1 0-0 2, Molly Fisher 0 0-1 0, Melissa Schlettert 5 0-3 10, Kristi Pirnique 0 0-0 0, Amber Scharnhorst 0 0

-0 0, April Walter 0 0-0 0, Katie Werner 2 0-2 5, Nina Garza 3 0-4 6, Kate Dannenberg 0 1-2 1, Stacy McDonald 3 4-6 10. Totals 14 5-18 34.

GIG HARBOR (35) Nicky Taylor 2 0-0 4, Kate McFee 1 0-0 2, Lee McFee 0 0-0 0, Laurie Skiffington 1 2-2 4, Dea Davis 2 1-2 5, Amy Cooper 1 0-0 2, Kristi Huff 0 0-0 0, Jennifer Tarbett 1 2-2 4, Allison Milgard 3 0-3 6, Becky Potter 2 4-9 8. Totals 13 9-18 35.

Pullman8 14 9 1334 Gig Harbor6 12 8 935 Total fouls Pullman 15, Gig Harbor 20. Fouled out McDonald, Skiffington, Cooper. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Werner.

