February 15, 1994

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport manager Robin L. Turne

r was complimented by the Lewiston City Council Monday for writing a history of the airport.

The certificate was presented by Councilman J.R. Van Tassel, who praised Turner for the effort he put into the research.

In other business, Clarkston tree trimmer Bert Pow

ell asked the council to not only test tree trimmers, but ensure that they are doing their jobs correctly.

His comment was sparked by a proposal before the council to test and require insurance before issuing a tree trimmers' license to anyone. At present only those who work on city rights of way are required to have it.

A discussion about the sale of plaques at Pioneer Park to raise money was postponed because some people involved in it were unable to attend.

Plaques were sold as part of the state centennial celebration, and the council had approved sale after the celebration also.

There is some objection to this, and the council was asked by the parks and recreation commission to reaffirm its position.

A noon discussion of the impact of higher fees at the Asotin County Regional Landfill was postponed.

Rates are scheduled to rise March 15, which will require an increase of between 5 and 8 percent in the city's sanitation fees.

