StoriesJanuary 28, 1994

Tribune

Now that the holidays are over and many people have settled in until spring, gas prices are down.

Regular and unleaded gas in the region are running about 10 to 12 cents a gallon less than they were when Thanksgiving travelers hit the road.

The range at service stations surveyed Thursday including outlets in Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow, Pullman, Grangeville and Orofino was from $1.009 to $1.179 for regular gasoline and from $1.059 to $1.219 for unleaded.

Unleaded gas in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in late November was averaging about $1.239 a gallon, up from $1.189 in September.

The difference there reflected an increase in the federal fuel tax of 4.3 cents a gallon, however.

Statewide, prices have dropped about a dime since the week prior to Christmas, according to American Automobile Association Idaho spokesman David Carlson.

''I

t's not unusual to see prices drop during the first two months of the year, but a 10-cent drop in two to three weeks is fast by anyone's standards,'' Carlson said.

The Idaho AAA survey the week prior to Christmas showed a price drop of about 2 cents a gallon from Thanksgiving, but 11 cents higher than the national average.

It showed prices in Western states higher than in any of the other six geographic regions surveyed by AAA. The Western region includes Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Carlson said lower world prices for crude oil apparently took a little longer to show up at Idaho pumps than elsewhere. The lowest average during 1993 was in February, when it was $1.07 a gallon for self-serve unleaded, he said.

