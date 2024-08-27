Sections
StoriesJanuary 9, 1994

Bill Hall

I used to wonder about people like Bob Hope and how he could remain so nimble so late in life.

As that ancient entertainer nears 91, the spring is finally gone from his step. But until a couple of years ago, Hope bounced around the stage with an agility and a lightness of tread that, from a distance, made you think you were watching somebody young.

And yet some people

start to develop a slow, heavy step in their 50s. Why is that? Why does the spring last in some walks for only a few decades whereas Hope springs eternal?

Is it that people like Hope lead an active life dancing, golfing, performing, travelin

g all over the world all the time?

Maybe. After all, when it comes to staying young, the best exercise

of all seems to be running from retirement. Use it or lo

se it.

Or maybe it's genes. Oh, sure, giving up cigarettes and too much hootch and

evil bacon and demon butter can tilt the odds in your favor by a few years. But it is said that the best thing you can do to live a long, healthy life is to choose your parents wisely.

I hope that's true because my parents both remained physically active later in life than most. Maybe they were born with durable quickness muscles. But I'll tell you the truth: I don't think so.

I think their bodies remained relatively young fairly late in life because of something else that may have been in their genes an inability to sit still, a drive to always be doing something, a large store of nervous energy.

Even in of

ficial retirement, they couldn't wait to get out the door each day to weed the garden or fix the shed or go to some senior citizen luncheon or visit grandchildren or maybe take in a b

allgame. They never ran down. They had large gas tanks.

All that served the same purpose as formal exercise, but it was accidental exercise, the easiest kind. Except for an occasional walk, they rarely exercised consciously. They never declared an official new year's regimen of lifting weights and riding bicycles and joining the ladies in leotards for exercise classes. And a good thing, too. My father would have looked ridiculous in leotards.

They didn't do formal sport

s where you whack some kind of ball with some kind of stick. But they exercised all day long, carrying rocks to the garden path, spading the flower bed, painting the house, moving a tree, sweeping the back yard or just cleaning. My mother regularly scrubbed everything in the house walls, floors, ceilings, my father.

Sometimes she would be visiting a friend's house, spot dishes in the sink and say, ''Here, let me do those for you. I know you're busy.'' And it wasn't meant as a put-down. She just needed something to do.

You didn't dare sit too close to her beca

use she might notice some dust on your glasses, pull them off your face and clean them for you before you could stop her.

When traveling salesmen came to the front door, she would absent-mindedly dust them while hearing their pitch.

My father couldn't sit still either. After all those years on the farm, he and my mother just got their motors running and couldn't stop moving once they moved to the city.

All that inadvertent exercise not only prolonged their lives but made their final years more fun and livable. They had their illnesses and their occasional malfunctioning organs. But they were rarely really sick. And it was largely because they kept their legs churning under them to stay on the go. When it comes to health, the most important heart muscles are in your legs.

But it was their attitude that kept their muscles working more than it was their muscles that kept their attitude lively.

When it comes to health, the most important muscle in the body is the brain.

