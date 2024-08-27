I used to wonder about people like Bob Hope and how he could remain so nimble so late in life.

As that ancient entertainer nears 91, the spring is finally gone from his step. But until a couple of years ago, Hope bounced around the stage with an agility and a lightness of tread that, from a distance, made you think you were watching somebody young.

And yet some people

start to develop a slow, heavy step in their 50s. Why is that? Why does the spring last in some walks for only a few decades whereas Hope springs eternal?

Is it that people like Hope lead an active life dancing, golfing, performing, travelin

g all over the world all the time?

Maybe. After all, when it comes to staying young, the best exercise

of all seems to be running from retirement. Use it or lo

se it.

Or maybe it's genes. Oh, sure, giving up cigarettes and too much hootch and

evil bacon and demon butter can tilt the odds in your favor by a few years. But it is said that the best thing you can do to live a long, healthy life is to choose your parents wisely.

I hope that's true because my parents both remained physically active later in life than most. Maybe they were born with durable quickness muscles. But I'll tell you the truth: I don't think so.

I think their bodies remained relatively young fairly late in life because of something else that may have been in their genes an inability to sit still, a drive to always be doing something, a large store of nervous energy.

Even in of