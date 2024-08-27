D:Lead> SPOKANE Federal budget cuts are forcing the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to eliminate half its nursing-home beds for veterans who need rehabilitation.

The pl

an to close one wing of the nursing home within six months will leave just 30 beds for recovering patients, who are upset at the move.

''To take it away would be almost criminal,'' said Richard Simms, 64, who lost his legs to gangrene five months ago. ''It'll throw me right out with the homeless.''