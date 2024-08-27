Sections
StoriesJanuary 6, 1994

Associated Press

D:Lead> SPOKANE Federal budget cuts are forcing the Veterans Affairs Medical Center to eliminate half its nursing-home beds for veterans who need rehabilitation.

The pl

an to close one wing of the nursing home within six months will leave just 30 beds for recovering patients, who are upset at the move.

''To take it away would be almost criminal,'' said Richard Simms, 64, who lost his legs to gangrene five months ago. ''It'll throw me right out with the homeless.''

Current patients won't be forced to leave the center, but admission of new patients will be based on the reduced number of beds, said Robert Van Zee, administrative assistant at the hospital.

''In the immediate future, I don't see us having the

money to treat all the veterans who are out there,'' he said.

