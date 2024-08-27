COEUR D'ALENE The political struggle between Kootenai County commissioners and Prosecutor Bill Douglas over control of the county's civil department is over, but controversy continues to follow Douglas.

In a surprise move Jan. 10, Douglas abruptly dropped his lawsuit against the county seeking the return of his civil division, which commissioners seized July 1.

With the civil dispute behind him, Douglas says he can concentrate on criminal prosecution. Douglas says morale has never been higher at his office.

But local law enforcement officials tell a different story.

While officers at most agencies declined to discuss their professional relations with the prosecuting attorney's office, Commissioner Mike Anderson, a former Post Falls police captain, said he has been fielding many complaints from officers regarding criminal matters.

''They're just frustrated,'' Anderson said last week. ''From what I'm being told, some officers feel the prosecutor isn't ready to go when they get to court.''

Douglas concedes the ''crushing caseloads do affect our ability in some cases to prosecute to the fullest extent.''

Indeed, the prosecutor himself says he has scrambled to a court hearing with just 10 minute's notice.