COEUR D'ALENE The political struggle between Kootenai County commissioners and Prosecutor Bill Douglas over control of the county's civil department is over, but controversy continues to follow Douglas.
In a surprise move Jan. 10, Douglas abruptly dropped his lawsuit against the county seeking the return of his civil division, which commissioners seized July 1.
With the civil dispute behind him, Douglas says he can concentrate on criminal prosecution. Douglas says morale has never been higher at his office.
But local law enforcement officials tell a different story.
While officers at most agencies declined to discuss their professional relations with the prosecuting attorney's office, Commissioner Mike Anderson, a former Post Falls police captain, said he has been fielding many complaints from officers regarding criminal matters.
''They're just frustrated,'' Anderson said last week. ''From what I'm being told, some officers feel the prosecutor isn't ready to go when they get to court.''
Douglas concedes the ''crushing caseloads do affect our ability in some cases to prosecute to the fullest extent.''
Indeed, the prosecutor himself says he has scrambled to a court hearing with just 10 minute's notice.
Douglas says the overwhelming workload is pushing him and his staff to the brink.
However, a former deputy who worked under Douglas suggested another reason for the escalating turmoil whirling around the prosecutor's offi
ce.
''I left because of lack of leadership,'' said the attorney, who asked not to be identified because he still tries cases in Kootenai County. ''He's indecisive. He didn't support his staff.''
The county's personnel department reports that 18 attorneys have left the prosecutor's office since 1989 the year Douglas took office.
The prosecutor does not seem surprised by the high turnover rate. But many law enforcement officials believe the inexperience of new attorneys in the office works in favor of the criminals.
''I don't see it as a problem,'' Douglas said. ''I see it as a routine, periodic burden of constantly seeking good people.''
Capt. Ralph Powell of the Idaho State Police sees the problems in the prosecutor's office as a financial dilemma.