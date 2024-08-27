Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesFebruary 22, 1994

Associated Press

COEUR D'ALENE The political struggle between Kootenai County commissioners and Prosecutor Bill Douglas over control of the county's civil department is over, but controversy continues to follow Douglas.

In a surprise move Jan. 10, Douglas abruptly dropped his lawsuit against the county seeking the return of his civil division, which commissioners seized July 1.

With the civil dispute behind him, Douglas says he can concentrate on criminal prosecution. Douglas says morale has never been higher at his office.

But local law enforcement officials tell a different story.

While officers at most agencies declined to discuss their professional relations with the prosecuting attorney's office, Commissioner Mike Anderson, a former Post Falls police captain, said he has been fielding many complaints from officers regarding criminal matters.

''They're just frustrated,'' Anderson said last week. ''From what I'm being told, some officers feel the prosecutor isn't ready to go when they get to court.''

Douglas concedes the ''crushing caseloads do affect our ability in some cases to prosecute to the fullest extent.''

Indeed, the prosecutor himself says he has scrambled to a court hearing with just 10 minute's notice.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Douglas says the overwhelming workload is pushing him and his staff to the brink.

However, a former deputy who worked under Douglas suggested another reason for the escalating turmoil whirling around the prosecutor's offi

ce.

''I left because of lack of leadership,'' said the attorney, who asked not to be identified because he still tries cases in Kootenai County. ''He's indecisive. He didn't support his staff.''

The county's personnel department reports that 18 attorneys have left the prosecutor's office since 1989 the year Douglas took office.

The prosecutor does not seem surprised by the high turnover rate. But many law enforcement officials believe the inexperience of new attorneys in the office works in favor of the criminals.

''I don't see it as a problem,'' Douglas said. ''I see it as a routine, periodic burden of constantly seeking good people.''

Capt. Ralph Powell of the Idaho State Police sees the problems in the prosecutor's office as a financial dilemma.

Story Tags
Politics
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy