StoriesJanuary 25, 1994

Bob Barrow s

KENDRICK Aundi Howerton may be a senior and Ferris Dudunake a freshman, but there's not much else that differentiates these top two scorers on the Kendrick High girls' basketball team.

Each has an uncommon first name, excel in the classroom, has one younger brother and participates in three sports volle

yball, basketball and softball for the Tigers.

But more importantly, Howerton and Dudunake have come to know each other's every move on the basketball court, and both, believe it or not, love being credited with assists more than scoring baskets.

The 5-foot-8 Dudunake, a strong forward who also likes to post up, leads Kendrick in scoring with a 21.1 points per game average, third best among all area scorers.

Howerton, a 5-4 point guard, is also among the top 10 area scorers with a 15.9 average.

Both will be in action Wednesday night when the Whitepine League's No. 3 Tigers, 9-3 in the WPL and 13-5 overall, tackle No. 6 seed Culdesac in the Class A-4 District II tournament at Lewiston's Jenifer Junior High.

''These two girls work well together for us,'' Kendrick coach Lisa Wolff said. ''They were together three nights a week in the summer recreation league and continually pushed each other.''

In fact, when it comes to push and shove, Howerton and Dudunake nicknamed the Howert-Nak Connection by coaches and players alike have never let up trying to connect, whether it's on the fastbreak or stealing a pass

on defense.

''In the summer we'd play on weekends and then Aundi would come

over about 4 on Saturd

ays, and we would play hard until 8,'' Dudunake

said. ''From 8 to 10 that night we'd tell each other what we felt we

were doing wrong. Then we'd shoot the ball around and knock each

other down and yell at each other when we did something wrong.

''We pushed e

ach other and motivated each other,'' added Dudunake.

''Our goal was the same she was trying to get me on the (Kendrick

High) varsity, and I was trying to do the same to make varsity.''

The diminutive Howerton, in her fourth year as a starter on the

varsity, said their summer escapades strengthened their resolve to be

the best they could be during what is now the final weeks of the

1993-94 season.

''We practiced together all summer long and just seemed to

connect,'' said Howerton, one of the Tigers' co-captains along with

Deanna Carter, the club's leading rebounder. ''We can look at each

other, and we can tell. We set each other up.''

That may explain their penchant for first looking to assist and

second trying to score.

''We work more on plays that will get people the bal

l than plays

that will make us scorers,'' said Dudunake. ''I don't feel like I've

had a good game unless I have my assists. It doesn't matter how many

points I have. It's the assists. I love them.''

Howerton, who is 17, feels the same way.

''I truly love assists,'' she said. ''I would take an assist over

points any old day.''

So whenever Howerton feeds Dudunake a fancy pass insides that

results in a Kendrick basket, Howerton is probably the one w

ith the

bigger smile. And vice versa.

And what are some additional benefits of all those days and nights

of practicing, of pushing each other?

''We've played together so much that when we're coming down the

floor, we don't even have to look to see where the other is,''

Dudunake explained. ''If I want a lob, I'll just look at her, and

she'll throw me a lob. If I want a bounce pass, I just look at her,

and she knows where to put it. It's awesome.''

Awesome or not, Howerton says the 15-year-old Dudunake ''is just

the kind of player that everybody dreams of playing with.''

For Howerton, who graduates next spring, is there life after

Dudunake?

''I'd like to play colleg

e ball,'' Howerton answered. ''As for

Ferris, there are some people who think she'll get burned out because

she's so young right now. To that I say no way.''

There's also no way to adequately gauge how good the Tigers could

be in the next three years. Howerton and Carter are Kendrick's only

two seniors, while Dudunake, Janel Silflow and Rachele Eberhardt, the

Tigers' three other starters, are all freshmen.

''Those freshmen have done a great job,'' Howerton said. ''They

fill the roadway like they've been playing forever. They've got a lot

going for them in the next few years.''

Dudunake, who scored 33 points in Friday's 78-32 non-league

thrashing of Timberline, echoes Howerton's sentiments.

''People at the beginning of the year said we wouldn't amount to

anything because we had three freshmen starting,'' Dudunake said.

''But we came out in the first game, and the freshmen surprised a lot

of people. Sure, we'll have

two big holes to fill next year, but it's

nothing we can't overcome.''

Defensively, Howerton and Dudunake have worked hard to overcome

what may have been their most glaring past weaknesses.

''Aundi is the person who pushes me the most on defense,''

Dudunake said. ''She's the

quickest person on defense and never lets

up. That's her main strength.''

Howerton's zest for defense is best described in her own words

''I love defense. If you see my legs burning on defense, you know I'm

doing it right.''

Wolff, the Tigers' second-year coach, is quick to get on

the

Howerton bandwagon when it comes to playing defense.

''Aundi plays real good and tough defense, but that's not all,''

Wolff said. ''She's our team leader and is able to get the team under

control. And she directs the offense.''

Which isn't always easy being 5-4.

''I'm looking up at a lot of people,'' Howerton said. ''You might

say I'm looking up forever at people.''

And for Dudunake, adapting has been a key this season, as well.

''I broke my finger playing volleyball, and they figured it would

take out three or four weeks of basketball, but it didn't,'' she

explained. ''I was determined to stick with it despite re-breaking it

in practice. Being left-handed, I had to learn to shoot right-handed,

and that benefited me.

''I don't think anybody is born to play the game,'' Dudunake said.

''If you work at it, anybody can be good at something no matter what

it is.''

Basketball
