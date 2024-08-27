KENDRICK Aundi Howerton may be a senior and Ferris Dudunake a freshman, but there's not much else that differentiates these top two scorers on the Kendrick High girls' basketball team.

Each has an uncommon first name, excel in the classroom, has one younger brother and participates in three sports volle

yball, basketball and softball for the Tigers.

But more importantly, Howerton and Dudunake have come to know each other's every move on the basketball court, and both, believe it or not, love being credited with assists more than scoring baskets.

The 5-foot-8 Dudunake, a strong forward who also likes to post up, leads Kendrick in scoring with a 21.1 points per game average, third best among all area scorers.

Howerton, a 5-4 point guard, is also among the top 10 area scorers with a 15.9 average.

Both will be in action Wednesday night when the Whitepine League's No. 3 Tigers, 9-3 in the WPL and 13-5 overall, tackle No. 6 seed Culdesac in the Class A-4 District II tournament at Lewiston's Jenifer Junior High.

''These two girls work well together for us,'' Kendrick coach Lisa Wolff said. ''They were together three nights a week in the summer recreation league and continually pushed each other.''

In fact, when it comes to push and shove, Howerton and Dudunake nicknamed the Howert-Nak Connection by coaches and players alike have never let up trying to connect, whether it's on the fastbreak or stealing a pass

on defense.

''In the summer we'd play on weekends and then Aundi would come

over about 4 on Saturd

ays, and we would play hard until 8,'' Dudunake

said. ''From 8 to 10 that night we'd tell each other what we felt we

were doing wrong. Then we'd shoot the ball around and knock each

other down and yell at each other when we did something wrong.

''We pushed e

ach other and motivated each other,'' added Dudunake.

''Our goal was the same she was trying to get me on the (Kendrick

High) varsity, and I was trying to do the same to make varsity.''

The diminutive Howerton, in her fourth year as a starter on the

varsity, said their summer escapades strengthened their resolve to be

the best they could be during what is now the final weeks of the

1993-94 season.

''We practiced together all summer long and just seemed to

connect,'' said Howerton, one of the Tigers' co-captains along with

Deanna Carter, the club's leading rebounder. ''We can look at each

other, and we can tell. We set each other up.''

That may explain their penchant for first looking to assist and

second trying to score.

''We work more on plays that will get people the bal

l than plays

that will make us scorers,'' said Dudunake. ''I don't feel like I've

had a good game unless I have my assists. It doesn't matter how many

points I have. It's the assists. I love them.''

Howerton, who is 17, feels the same way.

''I truly love assists,'' she said. ''I would take an assist over

points any old day.''

So whenever Howerton feeds Dudunake a fancy pass insides that

results in a Kendrick basket, Howerton is probably the one w

ith the

bigger smile. And vice versa.

And what are some additional benefits of all those days and nights

of practicing, of pushing each other?

''We've played together so much that when we're coming down the

floor, we don't even have to look to see where the other is,''

Dudunake explained. ''If I want a lob, I'll just look at her, and

she'll throw me a lob. If I want a bounce pass, I just look at her,

and she knows where to put it. It's awesome.''

Awesome or not, Howerton says the 15-year-old Dudunake ''is just