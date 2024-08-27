KENDRICK Aundi Howerton may be a senior and Ferris Dudunake a freshman, but there's not much else that differentiates these top two scorers on the Kendrick High girls' basketball team.
Each has an uncommon first name, excel in the classroom, has one younger brother and participates in three sports volle
yball, basketball and softball for the Tigers.
But more importantly, Howerton and Dudunake have come to know each other's every move on the basketball court, and both, believe it or not, love being credited with assists more than scoring baskets.
The 5-foot-8 Dudunake, a strong forward who also likes to post up, leads Kendrick in scoring with a 21.1 points per game average, third best among all area scorers.
Howerton, a 5-4 point guard, is also among the top 10 area scorers with a 15.9 average.
Both will be in action Wednesday night when the Whitepine League's No. 3 Tigers, 9-3 in the WPL and 13-5 overall, tackle No. 6 seed Culdesac in the Class A-4 District II tournament at Lewiston's Jenifer Junior High.
''These two girls work well together for us,'' Kendrick coach Lisa Wolff said. ''They were together three nights a week in the summer recreation league and continually pushed each other.''
In fact, when it comes to push and shove, Howerton and Dudunake nicknamed the Howert-Nak Connection by coaches and players alike have never let up trying to connect, whether it's on the fastbreak or stealing a pass
on defense.
''In the summer we'd play on weekends and then Aundi would come
over about 4 on Saturd
ays, and we would play hard until 8,'' Dudunake
said. ''From 8 to 10 that night we'd tell each other what we felt we
were doing wrong. Then we'd shoot the ball around and knock each
other down and yell at each other when we did something wrong.
''We pushed e
ach other and motivated each other,'' added Dudunake.
''Our goal was the same she was trying to get me on the (Kendrick
High) varsity, and I was trying to do the same to make varsity.''
The diminutive Howerton, in her fourth year as a starter on the
varsity, said their summer escapades strengthened their resolve to be
the best they could be during what is now the final weeks of the
1993-94 season.
''We practiced together all summer long and just seemed to
connect,'' said Howerton, one of the Tigers' co-captains along with
Deanna Carter, the club's leading rebounder. ''We can look at each
other, and we can tell. We set each other up.''
That may explain their penchant for first looking to assist and
second trying to score.
''We work more on plays that will get people the bal
l than plays
that will make us scorers,'' said Dudunake. ''I don't feel like I've
had a good game unless I have my assists. It doesn't matter how many
points I have. It's the assists. I love them.''
Howerton, who is 17, feels the same way.
''I truly love assists,'' she said. ''I would take an assist over
points any old day.''
So whenever Howerton feeds Dudunake a fancy pass insides that
results in a Kendrick basket, Howerton is probably the one w
ith the
bigger smile. And vice versa.
And what are some additional benefits of all those days and nights
of practicing, of pushing each other?
''We've played together so much that when we're coming down the
floor, we don't even have to look to see where the other is,''
Dudunake explained. ''If I want a lob, I'll just look at her, and
she'll throw me a lob. If I want a bounce pass, I just look at her,
and she knows where to put it. It's awesome.''
Awesome or not, Howerton says the 15-year-old Dudunake ''is just
the kind of player that everybody dreams of playing with.''
For Howerton, who graduates next spring, is there life after
Dudunake?
''I'd like to play colleg
e ball,'' Howerton answered. ''As for
Ferris, there are some people who think she'll get burned out because
she's so young right now. To that I say no way.''
There's also no way to adequately gauge how good the Tigers could
be in the next three years. Howerton and Carter are Kendrick's only
two seniors, while Dudunake, Janel Silflow and Rachele Eberhardt, the
Tigers' three other starters, are all freshmen.
''Those freshmen have done a great job,'' Howerton said. ''They
fill the roadway like they've been playing forever. They've got a lot
going for them in the next few years.''
Dudunake, who scored 33 points in Friday's 78-32 non-league
thrashing of Timberline, echoes Howerton's sentiments.
''People at the beginning of the year said we wouldn't amount to
anything because we had three freshmen starting,'' Dudunake said.
''But we came out in the first game, and the freshmen surprised a lot
of people. Sure, we'll have
two big holes to fill next year, but it's
nothing we can't overcome.''
Defensively, Howerton and Dudunake have worked hard to overcome
what may have been their most glaring past weaknesses.
''Aundi is the person who pushes me the most on defense,''
Dudunake said. ''She's the
quickest person on defense and never lets
up. That's her main strength.''
Howerton's zest for defense is best described in her own words
''I love defense. If you see my legs burning on defense, you know I'm
doing it right.''
Wolff, the Tigers' second-year coach, is quick to get on
the
Howerton bandwagon when it comes to playing defense.
''Aundi plays real good and tough defense, but that's not all,''
Wolff said. ''She's our team leader and is able to get the team under
control. And she directs the offense.''
Which isn't always easy being 5-4.
''I'm looking up at a lot of people,'' Howerton said. ''You might
say I'm looking up forever at people.''
And for Dudunake, adapting has been a key this season, as well.
''I broke my finger playing volleyball, and they figured it would
take out three or four weeks of basketball, but it didn't,'' she
explained. ''I was determined to stick with it despite re-breaking it
in practice. Being left-handed, I had to learn to shoot right-handed,
and that benefited me.
''I don't think anybody is born to play the game,'' Dudunake said.
''If you work at it, anybody can be good at something no matter what
it is.''