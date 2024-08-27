Listen up, Dittoheads. Call Rush Limbaugh, today, tell him to stop lying about the school lunch program, and then hang up.

That goes double for those of you who followed radio robotmaster Limbaugh's instructions to deliver the same message to news organizations the other day.

Limbaugh issued that order after being told by Republicans in Congress that news organizations were hiding the "fact" that House Republicans aren't trying to cut off school lunches to poor kids, but are instead planning to increase spending on school lunches by 4.5 percent a year.

Like Limbaugh, many of his listeners accepted that "fact" without checking, and like Limbaugh, they were wrong.

Andrew Mollison is a reporter for Cox News Service who did check the facts, and he reports that House Republicans propose increases to the school-lunch nutrition program ranging from 2 percent to 4.2 percent over the next five years, starting with 2 percent next year. He further reports that a spokesman for the House Republican Conference, which produced the incorrect figure that House Speaker Newt Gingrich has trumpeted, concedes it was in error.

And that's not all. Under the plan, the federal school nutrition program would be scrapped in favor of block grants to states. But only 80 percent of the money would have to be spent on school nutrition for poor kids, with states free to spend the other 20 percent on non-food social programs. Under today's program, none of the money may be spent on non-food programs, and 90 percent of it must benefit poor children. And this doesn't even take into account rising school enrollments that will require more children to be served, or the rising cost of food itself.