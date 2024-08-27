Listen up, Dittoheads. Call Rush Limbaugh, today, tell him to stop lying about the school lunch program, and then hang up.
That goes double for those of you who followed radio robotmaster Limbaugh's instructions to deliver the same message to news organizations the other day.
Limbaugh issued that order after being told by Republicans in Congress that news organizations were hiding the "fact" that House Republicans aren't trying to cut off school lunches to poor kids, but are instead planning to increase spending on school lunches by 4.5 percent a year.
Like Limbaugh, many of his listeners accepted that "fact" without checking, and like Limbaugh, they were wrong.
Andrew Mollison is a reporter for Cox News Service who did check the facts, and he reports that House Republicans propose increases to the school-lunch nutrition program ranging from 2 percent to 4.2 percent over the next five years, starting with 2 percent next year. He further reports that a spokesman for the House Republican Conference, which produced the incorrect figure that House Speaker Newt Gingrich has trumpeted, concedes it was in error.
And that's not all. Under the plan, the federal school nutrition program would be scrapped in favor of block grants to states. But only 80 percent of the money would have to be spent on school nutrition for poor kids, with states free to spend the other 20 percent on non-food social programs. Under today's program, none of the money may be spent on non-food programs, and 90 percent of it must benefit poor children. And this doesn't even take into account rising school enrollments that will require more children to be served, or the rising cost of food itself.
All this means kids could end up with less food under the Republican program than they do under the current program, something Limbaugh has accused news organization of lying for saying.
To the extent that Limbaugh's bombast goaded reporters like Mollison to look deeper into the school lunch debate, that's a good thing. But few public figures are more guilty of passing on pieces of information that on inspection turn out to be phonies than Rush Limbaugh is.
Remember, for example, his assertion that the investigation of the Iran-Contra scandal in the Reagan administration had produced "no evidence, not one indictment, not one charge"? He was off just a bit. Multiple indictments were issued against nine people and seven of them were convicted. A court overturned one conviction, that of Oliver North, and President Bush pardoned the other six conspirators, perjurers and obstructors of justice.
Give this to Rush: He was closer to the actual truth with his school lunch remarks than he was with his account of Iran-Contra criminality. But as he would be the first to tell you when it comes to press accuracy, close counts only in horseshoes. J.F.
Correction
If the government saves $70 billion a year by eliminating five Cabinet departments, as Sen. Bob Dole proposes, and loses $189 billion over five years in tax cuts, as House Republicans propose, the five-year gain will be $161 billion, not the $91 billion incorrectly cited in a Sunday editorial. As the editorial correctly stated, however, that amount represents only 16 percent of the annual savings needed to balance the budget by 2002. J.F.