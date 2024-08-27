These shoes by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen are like walking on tigers teeth.below: A hat with blue veil almost hides the model wearing a creation by French Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.AP
AP RIGHT: These shoes by Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen are like walking on tigers teeth.below: A hat with blue veil almost hides the model wearing a creation by French Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM