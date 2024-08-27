WSU's subsequent batter, pinch hitter Jeff Borges, bunted Lee's first delivery foul, prompting Warrior fielders to preventively creep up onto the infield grass. After Borges watched a ball, Cougar coach Bobo Brayton again put on the squeeze.

But Lee's offering was outside, and the right-handed Borges couldn't make contact, hence hanging up Williamson between third base and home. L-C catcher chased Williamson back to third, where he tagged out Matt Lentz, who was pinch running for Brunstad. Borges then grounded out to short to snuff the frame.

That essentially gave Foulke the win, upping his record to 7-3, while Lee earned his fourth save.

''We just can't seem to execute,'' Brayton said. ''That ball was away, but we've still got to get a bat on it. Those are the kinds of plays you've got to make.''

WSU (30-15) is 1-6 in one-run games 0-2 against L-C (38-12-1).

Although the eighth-inning debacle was the most visibly costly instance to the Cougars, they suffered other scattered instances of misfortune. WSU hit into three double plays, all of which ended innings including the third in almost absurd fashion.

With one down and Kinkade on first, designated hitter Ty Solomon lifted a deep fly ball which left fielder David McDade stabbed at the warning track. The ball popped out of McDade's mitt and fell to the grass as he wheeled to throw in, leaving Kinkade confused as to whether the fly had been caught. L-C's quick relay work doubled the perplexed Kinkade off first.

The umpire ''called it a catch, but he's got to be more demonstrative,'' Brayton said. ''We didn't know what was going on.''

John McAninch and Erik Evans also had the Cougars wondering as they swatted home runs off WSU starter Ryan Post both on what Brayton called a grooved slider. McAninch's sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot to left field in the fifth inning, put L-C up 4-3. Evans' fourth HR, a solo drive to left in the sixth, gave the Warriors 5-4 lead.

In all, L-C pounded out 12 hits off Post (5-3) and Justin Marquart, who offered three innings of relief.

''We had no trouble putting the ball in play, but we hit a lot of them right at somebody,'' Cheff said.

Naumu was particularly bothersome to Warrior batters, recording seven putouts and eight assists.

L-C first baseman Todd Wilson, returning to action from a broken right hand which had sidelined him for the past eight games, had two hits, including an RBI single in the first inning.

Warriors shortstop Miguel Inzunza again re-aggravated a groin injury early in the contest, and may not see action in two NAIA Pacific Northwest Region games, today at Walla Walla against Whitman at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday at Spokane versus Whitworth at 3 p.m.

WSU is in Spokane today, facing Gonzaga in a Pac-10 Conference Northern Division game at 4 p.m.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE WASHINGTON STATE McDade lf 4 1 3 1 Ryan cf 3 1 1 0 Inzunza ss 2 0 0 0 Canela cf 2 0 0 0 Lazzareschi 2b 3 0 0 0 Cameron lf 3 0 1 0 Bowden 3b 5 1 1 0 Kinkade 1b 4 0 1 1 McAninch c 3 2 2 2 Solomon dh 4 0 1 0 Wilson 1b 5 0 2 1 Naumu 2b 4 3 2 0 Buhner dh 4 0 1 0 Williamson rf 4 1 3 1 Phair 2b 3 0 1 0 Wetmore ss 1 0 0 0 Pereira rf 3 1 0 0 Brunstad ph 0 0 0 0 Evans cf 4 1 2 1 Lentz pr 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 12 5 Kies ss 0 0 0 0 Horner c 1 0 0 1 Waer ph 0 0 0 1 Hamik c 0 0 0 0 Alastra 3b 1 0 0 1 Borges 3b 2 0 0 0 Totals 29 5 9 5 Lewis-Clark State 101 021 0106 12 3Washington State 020 110 0105 9 1Lewis-Clark State Keith Foulke (W, 7-3) 71/39 5 3 5 2 Jason Walker 0 0 0 0 1 0 Steve Lee (S, 4) 12/30 0 0 0 1 Washington State Ryan Post (L, 5-3) 6 11 5 4 3 0 Justin Marquart 3 1 1 1 2 0