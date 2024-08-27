The statute of limitations on food crimes has long since expired so I can now confess having once been an accessory to a veal cutlet scam.
A story on the recent closure of a vintage greasy-spoon restaurant in Seattle brought back memories of my greasy youth. I worked during my high school days in one of Boise's most popular slurp-and-burps. This was not a gourmet restaurant, to say the least. This was primitive. The trendy boomers of today will find it had to believe but this res
taurant had no fettucini, no pesto, not even any cappuccino.
It did have a certain basic level of sanitation. We were forbidden to let a lighted cigarette dangle out of our lips while serving the chicken noodle soup. And no sweating in the banana creme pie.
The place was run by a big, red-faced German guy who always gave the impression of still being sore about losing World War II. He yelled a lot sometimes at the customers, if they had the gall to complain about anything.
The heart of the place was a grill. If you couldn't fry it, we didn't serve it. Sometimes we would even lightly fry the salads, just to give them a little body.
They used to put me on the grill when business got heavy. Normally, I was a bus boy, charged with clearing the dishes and wiping the grease off the tables, the chairs and occasionally some of the sloppier customers.
But when things got busy and people were pouring into the place for their daily grease fix, they put me on the grill to help with the frying.
Today, restaurants ''saute.'' We had never heard that term then. And if we had, we would have thought it was something immoral the French do to each other.
In truth it's something immoral the French do to their vegetables. The French don't care much whether they do something to people or to vegetables, so long as it's immoral.
I'm still not quite clear on the technical difference between frying and sauteing, but I think it has something to do with how much grease you use to fry something. The more grease you use, the closer you are to frying.
And from what I have seen, sauteing is more likely to involve fancy grease like butter or olive oil whereas classic American frying is more likely to involve lard, margarine or recycled motor oil.
The restaurant I worked in was typical of the classic ulcer pits of that era, a place where people went more for fuel than for flavor. You could see it in the attitude of the customers. They didn't dine together, talking and laughing. They sat silently, sometimes joylessly, just stoking it in and chewing.
I was not that many years off the dairy farm and it reminded me of the cows, just standing there at the hay, chewing and staring off into space with dead eyes, lost in whatever thoughts it is that run through a cow's mind.
But the cows ate a healthy, low-cholesterol diet. Cows did not eat grease. Grease would kill a cow.
Of course, grease will also kill a human being if we eat it long enough. But we didn't know that then. So I stood there at the grill frying whatever they ordered, murdering customers with lard.
The principal dish was a chicken-fried steak. A chicken-fried steak is a remarkable invention. You take a small piece of steak that is too tough to eat as it is and you run it through a tenderizing machine a machine that slices it all over, kind of pre-chewing it for you until it is about halfway to hamburger but still just barely hanging together.
Next it is heavily breaded with sawdust or old couch lint or something. I never did know quite what that stuff was but it added to the steak's bulk and made it, like mattress stuffing, quite filling.
For good measure, once you had breaded it, you would fry it on the grill in a couple of ladles of grease and that would fill the breading full of nourishing fat. You added fried p
otatoes and canned beans or corn. For a couple of bucks, you could fill your stomach and your arteries simultaneously.
But we didn't know. Cholesterol hadn't been invented yet then.
So that wasn't the criminal part. My crime involved the breaded veal cutlets. We didn't have any veal. But we had them on the menu. If you ordered breaded veal cutlets, I cut a chicken fried steak in two and fried that. Nobody ever knew the difference. Like the food, I could be pretty slippery.