The statute of limitations on food crimes has long since expired so I can now confess having once been an accessory to a veal cutlet scam.

A story on the recent closure of a vintage greasy-spoon restaurant in Seattle brought back memories of my greasy youth. I worked during my high school days in one of Boise's most popular slurp-and-burps. This was not a gourmet restaurant, to say the least. This was primitive. The trendy boomers of today will find it had to believe but this res

taurant had no fettucini, no pesto, not even any cappuccino.

It did have a certain basic level of sanitation. We were forbidden to let a lighted cigarette dangle out of our lips while serving the chicken noodle soup. And no sweating in the banana creme pie.

The place was run by a big, red-faced German guy who always gave the impression of still being sore about losing World War II. He yelled a lot sometimes at the customers, if they had the gall to complain about anything.

The heart of the place was a grill. If you couldn't fry it, we didn't serve it. Sometimes we would even lightly fry the salads, just to give them a little body.

They used to put me on the grill when business got heavy. Normally, I was a bus boy, charged with clearing the dishes and wiping the grease off the tables, the chairs and occasionally some of the sloppier customers.

But when things got busy and people were pouring into the place for their daily grease fix, they put me on the grill to help with the frying.

Today, restaurants ''saute.'' We had never heard that term then. And if we had, we would have thought it was something immoral the French do to each other.

In truth it's something immoral the French do to their vegetables. The French don't care much whether they do something to people or to vegetables, so long as it's immoral.

I'm still not quite clear on the technical difference between frying and sauteing, but I think it has something to do with how much grease you use to fry something. The more grease you use, the closer you are to frying.