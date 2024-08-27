Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesMay 12, 1994

PECK A 51-year-old Orofino woman was killed and a Clarkston woman critically injured early Wednesday morning in an automobile accident on U.S. Highway 12 about 21/2 miles east of Peck.

Theresa E. Carlile died in the 5:45 a.m. accident, an Idaho State Police dispatcher said, and 31-year-old Virginia J. Spencer suffered two broken bones in her legs in addition to facial and abdominal injuries. She was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where she was in critical condition after surgery Wednesday night.

The ISP dispatcher said details about the accident were unavailable Wednesday night as the investigating officers were waiting to talk to Spencer to get more information.

Carlile was driving a 1985 Ford Bronco and Spencer a 1988 Ford Escort.

UI graduates will

receive degrees Saturday

MOSCOW University of Idaho graduates will receive their diplomas Saturday in commencement ceremonies on the UI campus.

The general ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the Kibbie Dome. Marvin C. Henberg, founding director of the UI honors program and chairman of the philosophy department, will be the speaker. Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus and former U.S. Sen. Steve Symms are expected to attend.

Students eligible to attend number 2,273, including 279 who completed course work in summer 1993, 502 in fall 1993 and 1,492 this semester. Spring candidates include 50 doctoral degrees, 306 master's, 93 juris doctorates, nine specialist's certificates and 1,034 bachelor's degrees.

Daylong shuttle bus transportation is available.

Individual college ceremonies are as follows:

11 a.m.: Art and Architecture, Student Union Building Ballroom; Engineering, Memorial Gymnasium; Forestry, Wildlife & Range Sciences, University Auditorium; Letters and Science, Kibbie Dome.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

1 p.m.: Mines and Earth Resources, University Auditorium.

1:30 p.m.: Agriculture, Memorial Gymnasium; Business and Economics, Kibbie Dome.

3:30 p.m.: College of Education, Kibbie Dome.

4 p.m.: College of Law, Memorial Gymnasium.

Boil-water order lifted

for residents of Lapwai

LAPWAI A boil-water order for Lapwai residents has been lifted.

The third water sample came back clean Wednesday, said Jeanne Calkins, city clerk.

The boil-water order was given after tests last week revealed the presence of coliform bacteria.

Story Tags
Accidents
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy