PECK A 51-year-old Orofino woman was killed and a Clarkston woman critically injured early Wednesday morning in an automobile accident on U.S. Highway 12 about 21/2 miles east of Peck.

Theresa E. Carlile died in the 5:45 a.m. accident, an Idaho State Police dispatcher said, and 31-year-old Virginia J. Spencer suffered two broken bones in her legs in addition to facial and abdominal injuries. She was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where she was in critical condition after surgery Wednesday night.

The ISP dispatcher said details about the accident were unavailable Wednesday night as the investigating officers were waiting to talk to Spencer to get more information.

Carlile was driving a 1985 Ford Bronco and Spencer a 1988 Ford Escort.

UI graduates will

receive degrees Saturday

MOSCOW University of Idaho graduates will receive their diplomas Saturday in commencement ceremonies on the UI campus.

The general ceremony begins at 9 a.m. in the Kibbie Dome. Marvin C. Henberg, founding director of the UI honors program and chairman of the philosophy department, will be the speaker. Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus and former U.S. Sen. Steve Symms are expected to attend.

Students eligible to attend number 2,273, including 279 who completed course work in summer 1993, 502 in fall 1993 and 1,492 this semester. Spring candidates include 50 doctoral degrees, 306 master's, 93 juris doctorates, nine specialist's certificates and 1,034 bachelor's degrees.

Daylong shuttle bus transportation is available.

Individual college ceremonies are as follows:

11 a.m.: Art and Architecture, Student Union Building Ballroom; Engineering, Memorial Gymnasium; Forestry, Wildlife & Range Sciences, University Auditorium; Letters and Science, Kibbie Dome.