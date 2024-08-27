Since the downtown Lewiston Weisgerber Building was completed in 1907, it's had everything from a drug store to a beauty school as tenants.
Today, Sandra Mattox Ankney and Peter Bowling are restoring the historic building and its spirit of enterprise. They are converting it into an incubator for people trying to start their own businesses.
Bowling, the building owner and a local Realtor, and Ankney, manager of the building, are the latest in a long line of business people interested in the Weisgerber Building.
Bowling bought the building from Curtis Sutton, a chemistry professor at Lewis-Clark State College, and took it over this month.
Ankney first had the idea for the incubator. Before graduating in 1993 from LCSC with a degree in justice studies, she had her own beauty salon. She now has her own property management business in Lewiston.
When she graduated, she realized there weren't many jobs waiting for her as a college graduate. ''Then I realized I wasn't the only one.
The incubator is perfect for students, graduates and people working out of their homes, she said. It offers a chance to get started without a capital investment in furniture, secretarial or reception personnel.
Renters don't just rent office space. They can rent furniture, legal and paralegal services, bookkeeping, word processing, f
ax and copier services, a message center, mail pick-up and voice mail.
While the Weisgerber Building has always had businesses, ''everyone kind of locked themselves away from everyone. Now we're a team,'' said Ankney, who has an office there.
The team also can receive help in market research, financial planning, insurance availability, grant writing, proposal development, promotion and event planning. All these perks come for $150 per month for redone offices.
Bowling is doing the refurbishing work himself to cut costs. Not much more than a ''face lift'' is needed, he said. He plans to spend no more than $40,000 to $50,000 over the next few years.
The previous owner began to replace carpets, but many offices had carpet from the 1960s, such as yellow shag. Also, some of the woodwork had been sloppily painted over.
Bowling is redoing carpets and plastering and painting walls. ''It's a good sound building,'' Bowling said. ''It has needed promotion, not a lot of maintenance.''
This is his first experience in renovating a building, but not his first business. Previously, he owned several video stores. He currently works for Tomlinson Agency, a real estate company.
Bowling likes the old building's feel and prefers to bring more of the original building back rather than modernize the offices. In some offices, he hopes to uncover the old brick walls and install office fans to recover the antique atmosphere. The old silver heat radiators are still in place and the entrance doors have transoms above the door frame.
The building's floor plan is ideal for businesses. All offices connect, so tenants can rent an individual office or a suite. Each office is 200 to 300 square feet, Ankney said.
Because telemarketing groups often rented offices there, each office has three or four phone outlets. The downtown location also ''gets you to the hub of what's going on,'' Bowling said.
Both agree the low start-up fee is the incubator's greatest asset. Tenants can rent month to month if they don't need a long-term commitment.
Currently, all but 14 of the 47 offices are rented and the three retail spaces are filled. Bowling and Ankney are hoping to bring in new businesses in the professional field.