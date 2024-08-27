Since the downtown Lewiston Weisgerber Building was completed in 1907, it's had everything from a drug store to a beauty school as tenants.

Today, Sandra Mattox Ankney and Peter Bowling are restoring the historic building and its spirit of enterprise. They are converting it into an incubator for people trying to start their own businesses.

Bowling, the building owner and a local Realtor, and Ankney, manager of the building, are the latest in a long line of business people interested in the Weisgerber Building.

Bowling bought the building from Curtis Sutton, a chemistry professor at Lewis-Clark State College, and took it over this month.

Ankney first had the idea for the incubator. Before graduating in 1993 from LCSC with a degree in justice studies, she had her own beauty salon. She now has her own property management business in Lewiston.

When she graduated, she realized there weren't many jobs waiting for her as a college graduate. ''Then I realized I wasn't the only one.

''

The incubator is perfect for students, graduates and people working out of their homes, she said. It offers a chance to get started without a capital investment in furniture, secretarial or reception personnel.

Renters don't just rent office space. They can rent furniture, legal and paralegal services, bookkeeping, word processing, f

ax and copier services, a message center, mail pick-up and voice mail.

While the Weisgerber Building has always had businesses, ''everyone kind of locked themselves away from everyone. Now we're a team,'' said Ankney, who has an office there.