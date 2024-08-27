The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor the seventh annual running of Cross Country Idaho Saturday.
The event organized to promote Nordic skiing means skiers can visit some 36 sites around the state where trails are groomed or parking lots plowed.
The event is shaping up to have its highs and lows in north central Idaho.
Ponderosa State Park near McCall reported 30 inches of snow on the ground and more falling Wednesday m
orning. The staff there plans ski demonstrations and instruction Saturday along with refreshments and other attractions.
A new Pisten Bully groomer at the park is drawing compliments from skiers, said Dennis Coyle, park manager.
From south to north in the region, here's the outlook:
Lisa Klinger of the Nez Perce National Forest's Clearwater Ranger District reported 26 inches of snow on the Fish Creek Meadows trail system Wednesday morning with an inch of new snow.
The trail will be groomed for Saturday's free skiing day. The main event at Fish Creek Meadows will be an outer-loop excursion Sunday. Skiers who want to join will meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m.
Fish Creek trail conditions will depend on the weather leading
up to the weekend.
Winchester Lake State Park's snow was washed off by mid-week rains, leaving skiing a question mark for Saturday.
At the Elk River Park N'Ski area, the trail system there took a drenching Tuesday, too. Wednesday morning, however, heavy snow was falling.