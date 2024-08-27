The Idaho Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor the seventh annual running of Cross Country Idaho Saturday.

The event organized to promote Nordic skiing means skiers can visit some 36 sites around the state where trails are groomed or parking lots plowed.

The event is shaping up to have its highs and lows in north central Idaho.

Ponderosa State Park near McCall reported 30 inches of snow on the ground and more falling Wednesday m

orning. The staff there plans ski demonstrations and instruction Saturday along with refreshments and other attractions.

A new Pisten Bully groomer at the park is drawing compliments from skiers, said Dennis Coyle, park manager.

From south to north in the region, here's the outlook: