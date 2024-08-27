A Spokane flutist and a University of Idaho pianist

will be the featured performers at the Washington Idaho Symphony's ''Classic V: The Young Artists' Concert,'' which begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at Lewiston High School and 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Gladish Auditorium in Pullman.

Dianna Cline, a University of Idaho sophomore from Ekalaka, Mont., will perform the first movement of Sergie Prokofiev's ''Piano Concerto No. 3, Opus 26.'' She is a piano performance major studying w

ith UI professor Jay Mauchley.

Anna Povich, a senior at Shadle Park High School in Spokane, will perform Francois Borne's ''Carmen Fantasie Brillante'' with the symphony. She is the daughter of Michael and Sandra Povich and studies flute with Gale Coffee.