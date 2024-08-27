Lewiston coach Dick Richel got a freebie Tuesday night.

Not in the form of a victory the Bengals had to fight to fend off Pullman 67-65 but a free seat from which to watch Pullman's Ben Higgins.

Higgins scored a 34 points from everywhere on the court, rallying the Greyhounds to within striking distance, but ultimately falling short in the non-league game.

''I wish I would have paid for a ticket to watch instead of sitting on the bench,'' Richel, the boys' basketball coach, said. ''Higgins was a high school All-American tonight. He got on a roll. It wasn't like he was wide open and we weren't aware he was there.''

Pullman coach Tim Busch agreed.

''He just kept making big basket after big basket,'' he said.

Indeed, the 6-foot senior (who had been averaging 4.9 points per game), scored the Greyhounds' first two points, their last three and a bundle in between. He hit two free throws before the game even started the result of a technical on LHS for dunking during warmups and a 3-pointer at the buzzer that resulted in

the final score.

Pullman was desperately in need of someone to step to the forefront against Lewiston. Three of the Greyhounds' top four scorers were absent, with two done for the year. Leading scorer Matt Crowder was out with bronchitis, Jim Harbour will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured disc in his back and Jeremy Livengood informed Busch this week that he was leaving the team.

Combine the absenteeism with early foul trouble and double-digit deficits in the first, second and third quarters, and Busch was fairly beaming despite the loss.

''I don't know in 21 years of coaching if I've ever been prouder of my kids,'' he said. ''That was a gutsy performance.''

The Greyhounds (8-8) overcame a 13-point deficit early in the third quarter to eventually take the lead briefly three times in the final period.

However, Lewiston's Justin Adams erased Pullman's final two one-point leads with a driving jumper from the baseline and a 3-pointer in the final 2:42.

''Justin has really added a whole new dimension to his game from a year ago,'' Richel said, ''and that's his ability to put the ball on the floor and take it to the basket.''

Adams' playmaking from the outside he finished with 17 points and the 20-point performance from post Rob Rainville proved to be too much for the Greyhounds down the stretch.

Especially considering Pullman's tenuous depth, particularly at the post position.